Is everyone going to Greece but me?

Lunch at La Guérite beach club: $163. A martini at Loulou: $42. One night’s stay at Le Sirenuse: $4600. Posting about your Euro holiday on social media? Priceless.

If you’re not flitting off to the Mediterranean summer this year, you’ll probably be sitting on your couch watching people flit off to the Mediterranean summer. Champagne and olives in the airport lounge. Goyard bags and Dior Book Totes. Sun-soaked selfies featuring fizzy orange palomas and Cartier Love bracelets jangling on the wrist.

International travel used to be the reserve of the rich, who’d board planes and cruise ships bound for exotic locales while the rest of us chased boogie board waves in humble Australian seaside towns. Over the decades, though, with larger, more economical aircraft and the rise of budget airlines, holidaying abroad reached the masses. And when a global pandemic threatened to halt travel forever, our desire became insatiable. Enter the annual European summer sojourn, a concept and content moment normalised seemingly overnight. Today, the hostels, backpacks and £2 pints of old are swapped for business class airfares, luxury hotels and Michelin-star meals, all of which play out on social media like a wealth-porn reality show – because if you didn’t post it, were you even there? Meanwhile, those back home watch the highfalutin spectacle and wonder: How the hell can they afford that? And then: Why can’t I? Although if they can, surely I can, too… Let me put it on my credit card.

Am I rich? Or am I poor? This dissonance between one’s objective and subjective financial reality has been branded ‘money dysmorphia’, because in 2024 every phenomenon needs a pithy title. In a recent study by US finance firm Credit Karma, 43 per cent of generation Z and 41 per cent of millennials said they had a distorted sense of their finances. Whether it manifests in feeling like you have more or less than you actually do, money dysmorphia feels quintessentially now – though the term was coined by journalist Mona Chalabi in The Guardian in 2019, when she wrote about her scarcity mindset.

“I feel like I do not have money, even though I do,” wrote Chalabi. “I know objectively that I can go out to lunch, order a $17 burger and have plenty of money left over. But still, I’ll sit at the table stewing with anxiety over what I might need that money for someday. My warped reality comes from fears about the future – one where I might be back in a dingy bedsit, unable to pay bills or, even worse, relying on a man... I worry that if I actually let myself accept that I have money now, it will be even more of a shock if poverty does come.”