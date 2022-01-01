Beauty
Your Next Beauty MVP Is A Lightweight Foundation
The newest lightweight bases give new meaning to ‘take it easy’. Once you’ve cosseted your skin in one, you’ll never look back.
The newest lightweight bases give new meaning to ‘take it easy’. Once you’ve cosseted your skin in one, you’ll never look back.
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..