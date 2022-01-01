Beauty
Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Is A Perfume Of Ultimate Glamour
The latest addition to Jimmy Choo’s beloved I Want Choo line evokes a mood of playfulness and glamour, in tribute to female friendships.
