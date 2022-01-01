Beauty
When Life Imitates Instagram Filters
Millennials and Gen Z aren't bringing in photos of celebrities to plastic surgeons anymore — they're bringing in FaceTuned selfies of themselves.
Millennials and Gen Z aren't bringing in photos of celebrities to plastic surgeons anymore — they're bringing in FaceTuned selfies of themselves.
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..