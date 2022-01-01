InStyle Magazine
Read the issue
magnify
Beauty

Tower 28's Amy Liu Is Building A Clean Beauty Brand That Endures

We chat to the Los Angeles-based founder about creating a beauty brand that is safe, effective and most importantly — fun

COURTNEY THOMPSON
Amy Liu of Tower 28

In the spirit of reconciliation, InStyle Australia acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.

Read the issue
Ariana Greenblatt

Follow us

instagrampinterestfacebookyoutubetwitter

TRUE NORTH MEDIA

InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..