COOLEST/ CHEAPEST

NON-TOURISTY TUSCANY

IL BACIARINO

In a world of Instagram geotags and influencer hotspots, there are few things better than stumbling upon a hidden gem on holiday. That’s what Il Baciarino feels like – a secret find so glorious you’ll almost want to keep it to yourself. Then again, you may want to shout about the family-run agriturismo from the mountains. It consists of six stone cottages built into the side of a cliff in southern Tuscany, with dizzying views towards the island of Giglio. The pool is nestled among olive and oak groves, aperitif and communal dinners are served under the stars, and the rooms are rustic but chic. Go for your Under the Tuscan Sun experience – though in the region of Maremma, you’ll find not only rolling hills but spectacular coastlines too, with beaches just 25km away.

Rooms from about $160/night.