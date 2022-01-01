InStyle Magazine
Read the issue
magnify
Culture

The Women of 'White Lotus' Season 3 Are Like Bravo Meets Goop

They drink smoothies. They wear big hats. They will stop at nothing to relax. Here's how costume designer Alex Bovaird outfitted Thailand's leading ladies

madeline hirsch
White Lotus Season 3

In the spirit of reconciliation, InStyle Australia acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.

Read the issue
Kaitlyn Dever cover

Follow us

instagrampinterestfacebookyoutubetwitter

TRUE NORTH MEDIA

InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..