InStyle Magazine
Read the issue
magnify
Culture

Amber Heard Responds To Blake Lively's "Horrifying" Justin Baldoni Allegations

Baldoni used the same PR crisis manager that Johnny Depp used during his 2022 defamation trial

LARA WALSH
Amber Heard

In the spirit of reconciliation, InStyle Australia acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.

Read the issue
Anna Paul cover

Follow us

instagrampinterestfacebookyoutubetwitter

TRUE NORTH MEDIA

InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..