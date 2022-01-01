Culture
So Carrie Moves On From Big...With Aidan?
In the new 'And Just Like That...' trailer, the old flames rekindle and allow Carrie to move on from her loss.
In the new 'And Just Like That...' trailer, the old flames rekindle and allow Carrie to move on from her loss.
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..