Culture
Bridget Jones Is Back—And So Are Her Most Iconic Outfits
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy costume designer Molly Emma Rowe talks about dressing everyone's favourite frazzled English women for 2025.
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy costume designer Molly Emma Rowe talks about dressing everyone's favourite frazzled English women for 2025.
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..