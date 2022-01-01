Culture
Olivia DeJonge's Biggest Regret From Filming 'Elvis' Is A Pair Of Prada Gogo Boots
We talk to the Aussie actress about her starring role in Baz Luhrmann's buzzy new biopic, Elvis.
We talk to the Aussie actress about her starring role in Baz Luhrmann's buzzy new biopic, Elvis.
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..