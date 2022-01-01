Culture
Olivia Swann Fell In Love With Oporto In Sydney
The lead of NCIS: Sydney talks filming the epic new Paramount+ Australia series, what makes the OG so iconic and falling in love with the locals.
The lead of NCIS: Sydney talks filming the epic new Paramount+ Australia series, what makes the OG so iconic and falling in love with the locals.
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..