InStyle Magazine
Read the issue
magnify
Culture

Sumi Gunaratnam Was Never The Same After The Matilda's World Cup Quarter Final

"This year women's sports changed forever and I just can't believe I was there to witness it."

AS TOLD TO COURTNEY THOMPSON
Sumi Gunaratnam

In the spirit of reconciliation, InStyle Australia acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.

Read the issue
Haley Lu Richardson

Follow us

instagrampinterestfacebookyoutubetwitter

TRUE NORTH MEDIA

InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..