How to party

“Do not arrive early! Aim for five to 10 minutes past the designated start time. I genuinely believe that arriving early is the number one cardinal sin of attending a party. Give your host those final few minutes to prepare – it’s courteous and avoids unnecessary awkwardness.” - JODIE BACHE-MCLEAN, June Dally-Watkins etiquette school

“The most common etiquette mistake, in my opinion, is definitely the playlist hogs. You know, those are usually the same folks who keep requesting the DJ to play ‘Levels’ by Avicii for the hundredth time.” - MISS DOUBLE BAY

“I hate it when people come to a party and only talk to the people they know. I understand that meeting new people can be daunting, but I think it’s so important. Plus, they haven’t heard your best dinner party stories yet so it’s an easy audience.” - SAMANTHA PICARD, table stylist

“As Alison Roman says, the best thing you can bring to a house party is ice. I often pick up fun skinny cigarettes and extra bottles of seltzer, too. Sometimes those little things are more helpful than bringing another dessert.” - EMILY SUNDBERG, writer and director

On not talking about religion or politics: “As long as it’s a healthy discussion, people should be able to talk about what they want.” - BIANCA MARCHI, Anyday hospitality

“If it’s a formal party, like a seated dinner, you must stay until the end. If it’s a cocktail party, then departing politely after an hour is sufficient, while also thanking the host prior to leaving.” - BIANCA DE CANDIA, luxury event manager

“If you use filters and take a photo of me, please apply the filter to my face, too! If you’re going to look fabulously fabulous, I’d like to look just as good.” - JODIE BACHE-MCLEAN

On bringing a plus-one: “It should be assumed that a solo guest will bring a party-partner. It’s fine, unless this plus-one is a divisive person who may rub people the wrong way or is an ex of someone who may be in attendance.” - PAT STEVENSON, photographer and DJ

“A host should address any inappropriate behaviour privately and tactfully, ensuring that the matter is handled discreetly to maintain a comfortable environment for all attendees.” - AMANDA KING, etiquette expert

“Show up with your game face on! And remember that the world doesn’t revolve around you, so make sure to ask questions and uncover some common interests. Get out of your own head and actually connect – no one wants to hear you talk about yourself all night.” - MISS DOUBLE BAY

“RSVP, people!” - BIANCA DE CANDIA

Is it okay to take photos and videos at a party? “On a dance floor I would really avoid it – it takes people out of the moment and the anonymity offered by the crowd. When you’re with a smaller group – such as in a bathroom cubicle, or in a smoking area, or around a dinner table – it depends on your closeness with the other people in the room as to whether it’s appropriate to begin photographing. When watching a performer who invites being observed, that is a different thing.” - TILLY LAWLESS, author and sex worker

“Consent is sexy. Ask first, post later, stay in the moment and immerse yourself in the vibes – social media can wait but the present moment cannot. Also, you avoid the risk of a post that could get you/another guest in hot water.” - Eve Speciall, DJ and music director

“I think the famous party rule of ‘everything in moderation’ applies to pictures as well. I personally hate when I’m at a party and people take a 360-video of the entire room. 1. Such a millennial ick. 2. I don’t want to be in the background of some random Instagram Story captioned, ‘Sick night!’ or something. 3. Enjoy the moment. However, if there’s a cute aesthetic moment of the cake or decor, or you want to take a photo of your two best friends, go for it, and cherish the memories when scrolling through your videos on a longhaul flight and being nostalgic (or is that just me who does that?).” - SAMANTHA PICARD

“If you’re partaking in any kind of drug consumption (alcohol included), you should know yourself enough and be responsible enough that no one else has to look after you. Exceptions given for people under the age of 25, if you accidentally consume something or if you’re going through a life event of great emotional upheaval.” - TILLY LAWLESS

What’s the best way to follow up with someone you met at a party? “Find out what gym they work out at and then casually bump into them! Nothing like a little serendipity to keep the connection going – just don’t overdo it, or it might get weird.” - MISS DOUBLE BAY

“A handwritten note is the gold standard – it shows thoughtfulness and appreciation. I know some etiquette enthusiasts who prepare a thankyou note in advance and leave it in the host’s letterbox before they go home. Now that’s dedication!” - JODIE BACHE-MCLEAN