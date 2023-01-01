Are you as SELF-AWARE as you think? An intimate (and terrifying) new dining TREND lets you find out, so Lauren Sams sits down to supper

Before we do this, I’ll need you to sign something,” says Kate. We’ve been friends for more than 10 years, and we have never had a conversation that begins this way.

“Like an NDA?” I ask.

“More like a contract. That whatever I say cannot be used against me.”

I agree. And then Kate tells me, with my permission – actually, at my behest – all the things I do that annoy her, make her sad or upset, or generally make her eyes roll.

She tells me things she has never shared before

It’s the Dinner of Truth, and I’ve invited Kate and her true, honest-to-God opinions. We haven’t even started the meal, but I already feel as if I’m eating humble pie.

Are you self-aware? Not introspective. Not self-aware in the sense that you know your star sign (and your rising sign) or your Myers-Briggs type. Not in the Dolly magazine quiz way where you figure out your perfect Hanson brother (Taylor, obviously). More in the sense that you know yourself. You know your flaws and imperfections. Your motivations and your decision-making toolkit. Why you do the things you do. If you came with an operating manual, what would the frequently asked questions be?

The Dinner of Truth, an idea proposed by organisational psychologist Tasha Eurich, is a way to get to the truth of who you really are by asking those who know you best. Take one close friend out for a meal and ask them: what is the thing you find most annoying about me? What do I need to know about myself? What do I take for granted? What do I do that drives you insane? What could I improve about myself? How do I limit myself? Speak freely, tell me everything. Nothing is off the table.

It’s a daunting prospect. When my InStyle editor, Kathryn, offers me the assignment, I write back, without pause or spaces between the words “OHMYGODKATHRYN”. But then I take a moment. I am a 38-year-old mother of two. If I’m not game to face myself now, when will I ever be?

So I ask Kate to dinner. I choose her because she is my closest confidante. She is deeply loyal, incredibly thoughtful and the person I hope my daughters turn to for advice when they’re teenagers and they don’t want to ask me. If I were the friendship bracelet-making type, I’d make one for her.