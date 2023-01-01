ED’S LETTER

"There’s a lot of very real trauma happening in the world right now, and it can be hard to know how to respond. With love, I think, is the only possible answer, although it doesn’t seem like nearly enough."

I’m writing this note the day after the referendum. I can’t hide how devastated I am. I had so hoped that the country would lead with compassion, respect, generosity and empathy. Instead it seems that fear and misinformation won out. My heart goes out to the many Aboriginal people who had been desperately hoping for a different result. I think however you voted, it’s our job as a society to ensure that our First Nations people feel as safe and loved as they possibly can in the aftermath of such a moment. It’s an honour that we get to live in this country together with the oldest living civilisation on the planet, one with such rich cultural, spiritual and educational practices. I hope that despite this setback, we find other ways to champion their cause and change the status quo. Between this and the horrors occurring in Israel and Gaza, I feel like I’ve spent this whole weekend checking in on my friends and acquaintances that are effected and letting them know that I’m here for them.

There’s a lot of very real trauma happening in the world right now, and it can be hard to know how to respond. With love, I think, is the only possible answer, although it doesn’t seem like nearly enough.



I did have a letter ready to go for this issue. It was my usual lighthearted ridiculousness, some safe nostalgic musings. And maybe lighthearted and nostalgic is exactly what’s needed right now. But I don’t feel much like musing about trivial matters when there’s so much pain around, so we’ll save it for another time.

For now, move forward gently, and be kind.



Love,

Justine