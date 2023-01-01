ED’S LETTER

"Did we ever really stop being drawn to sparkly things and friendship bracelets and, you know, caring about each other, or were we just shamed into thinking we did by a society that never wanted us to value girlhood or femininity in the first place?"

So the world has just worked out that something that resonates with 50 per cent of the population can make just as much bank as things made for the other 50 per cent. Shocker. This common sense fact that should have surprised absolutely no-one, because maths, means we’re living through a time pundits have labelled as ‘the Year of Girl (Economic) Power’, or ‘the Year of the Female Dollar’ – like women haven’t for much of modern history influenced most household spending anyway, even if we weren’t in a position to always earn it.

The shift that’s making economists feel like it’s suddenly raining bedazzled cash money now, though, is not only that we have record numbers of women in the workforce spending our hard-earned wherever the hell we feel like it (imagine what we could do if there was such a thing as affordable early child care, guys!), but that where we feel like spending it is in the direction of other women. Taylor Swift’s Eras is the highest grossing tour of all time, estimated to have generated close to $8 billion in US spending alone. Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is likely to do

similar numbers. The Matildas semifinal World Cup match was the most watched sporting event in Australia since there have been ratings, with Matildas jerseys outselling Socceroos ones even before the tournament started. Barbie has made almost $2 billion (so far) at the global box office, making it the most successful film ever made by a female director, but, more importantly, the 20th most successful movie in history (again, so far). If that’s not a big, pink glittery sign that we need more women’s perspectives in leadership positions so they can help make more of these exciting new-fangled girl dollars (not to mention more female directors on big budget studio movies and women’s sport on prime time), I don’t know what is. And the best part is that these success stories aren’t just raking in the female dollar: the Tillies inspired equal numbers of girls and boys, men and women; Barbie tickets started off selling mostly to women, but soon moved to a more equitable gender split as word spread.

Beyond the cold hard cash, all of these things celebrate a new kind of feminism. One that happens to be more inclusive and transcendent of gender and age than anything we’ve seen before, and is also unabashedly feminine in its approach. Unlike 2013-