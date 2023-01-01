EXERCISE WITHOUT AESTHETICS

It’s a Sunday morning in my regional hometown back in …let’s call it 2002, and I’m blearily stomping up and down on a purple plastic platform. Up and down, up and down; my head hurts thanks to last night’s pub crawl. Step, knee, step, side-kick. Repeat. Around the world. Pony. Now … cha-cha! My hands are doing spirit fingers and my legs are on autopilot, but above Tina Turner’s “Nutbush City Limits” I can hear my instructor, Mindy, doing her best to motivate the class. “Anyone have a big night last night? Time to sweat off those wines, ladies! C’mon, and now … jump!” She’s smiling, and I self- consciously giggle along but instantly regret that third (or was it fourth?) Midori lemonade.

In Mindy’s defence, these kinds of cues were normal in the social context of the early noughties: Jenny Craig and Weight Watchers were big business, magazine covers glorified celebrities who ‘halved their size’ and there was no size diversity on fashion runways, or red carpets for that matter. Group fitness classes and bootcamps seemed the only way to get that hallowed ‘bikini body’. Our definition of a ‘healthy body’ has undoubtedly broadened since then (thankfully!), but much of the allor-nothing approach to exercise persisted until recently. I’m talking 7am spin classes, 28-minute HIIT workouts squeezed into lunch breaks and ‘weekend warriors’ proudly posting their

Tough Mudder challenges to social media. Now? This all-out mentality feels a bit … passé. Unnecessary. Like ‘girl bossing’ and ‘leaning in’, the mood has shifted to a less intense, more balanced place. We may not be quiet quitting our workouts just yet, but we are dialling down on the fitness culture that led to burnout. Recently, Nike renamed its Instagram ‘training account’ a ‘wellness collective’. Gyms are upselling ‘holistic health retreats’ to members instead of ‘30-day detox challenges’. Today, if you were to hear your Pilates instructor telling you to ‘burn off the weekend’, you’d likely feel the urge to slap them. Or at least give them the side eye.

For so long, working out and body shape have been inextricably linked; moving our bodies has been an extension of diet culture, whether we’re fully conscious of it or not. Yet with the shift towards body neutrality and our growing knowledge that while exercise is excellent for health, it’s not necessarily a silver bullet for weight loss, does movement take on new meaning? Does it become more about longevity, mobility and just feeling good than about burning calories and working on our abs? And in which case, wouldn’t it be better for all of us that we decoupled exercise from body image completely? Libby Babet, founder of The Upbeat fitness studio in Sydney, has been in the industry long enough to notice that the goal posts are moving. “When