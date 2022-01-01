Fashion
Be Very Excited About Michael Rider's Celine Appointment
Here's everything you need to know about the man who's replacing Hedi Slimane as creative director of Celine
Here's everything you need to know about the man who's replacing Hedi Slimane as creative director of Celine
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..