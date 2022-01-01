Fashion
Creature Comfort
It’s not just a coat, it’s an ICON. On the 10th anniversary of Max Mara’s TEDDY COAT, we talk to creative director Ian Griffiths about the CULT FAVOURITE.
It’s not just a coat, it’s an ICON. On the 10th anniversary of Max Mara’s TEDDY COAT, we talk to creative director Ian Griffiths about the CULT FAVOURITE.
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..