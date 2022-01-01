Fashion
Back To Her Roots
Mel Jarnson has lived all over the world, but her latest role – face of the new Aje summer campaign – hits close to home
Mel Jarnson has lived all over the world, but her latest role – face of the new Aje summer campaign – hits close to home
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..