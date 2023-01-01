The February 2025 Issue
Feb 2025
EDITOR’S LETTER

"But one thing is a universal truth: Valentine’s Day is the least romantic night of the year. I love love, but the things on my list of what I would rather do than go out to a fancy restaurant for dinner tonight are wide and varied."

Tony Armstrong

He’s a former AFL player, television presenter, newly minted children’s author and Australia’s most charming man. But as Courtney Thompson learns, he’s just a bloke trying to have a good time

R.I.P. Rizz

Dating apps are dying and singles are hungry to meet people out in the wild. But after years of relying on digital forms of connection, can anyone banter IRL anymore? Courtney Thompson investigates whether you can master the lost art of flirting

Destination sex

How do people have sex on holiday? Courtney Thompson explores our urges, desires and freedom to experiment when far, far away

A beautiful world

Three writers reflect on the life-changing magic of travel

Après Sport

Sometimes the best partying doesn’t happen at the party (skis and racquet, optional)

