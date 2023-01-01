Sometimes the best partying doesn’t happen at the party (skis and racquet, optional)
PHOTOGRAPHY by ALEX WALL
STYLING by ANNALIESE DOIG
WORDS by COURTNEY THOMPSON
It’s Saturday afternoon and the sun is beaming down, making the ultramarine court appear almost fluorescent. Girls are dressed in pleated Miu Miu-inspired mini skirts, their perfect blow-waves bouncing, boys are wearing polos and everyone is sipping on Hugo spritzes. The music blaring across the space makes it seem like you could be at a beach club in Ibiza – think “Move” by Adam Port or a mix by John Summit – rather than where you actually are: a padel court. At some point, everyone remembers why they’re actually there and picks up their racquets.
If après-ski is the revelry that occurs after a day on the slopes, après-sport is the spirited socialising that follows other leisure pursuits. It’s a round of drinks at the golf club; Pimm’s (or naked Pimm’s) on the tennis sidelines; the bocce lawn or pickleball court that inevitably turns into a dance floor. Sure, the physical game itself is important, but the social aspect is the real drawcard. Just like some people join book clubs for wine and an excuse to yap with their friends rather than actually read books, après-sport is the party you can attend and still get to bed by 9pm.
Social sports have been exploding in popularity for a few years now. Take pickleball, which blends elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton and is the fastest-growing sport in the world – 48.3 million people played it in the US in just one year. It’s growing in Australia, too, with 25,000 participants nationwide. Then there’s bocce and badminton, and even golf; albeit a more exclusive option, according to Golf Australia, 3.5 million people hit a golf ball last year.
The surge in popularity of these sports answers, in part, the problem
of dwindling ‘third places’. Coined by American sociologists Ramon
Oldenburg and Dennis Brissett in 1982, the term refers to spaces
that aren’t home, nor work, but are designed specifically to facilitate
conversation among people in the community. Think charming French
cafes that stay open all night or New York diners where you’re just as likely to meet a Wall Street banker as you are a sparky. They’re crucial for social cohesion and general community wellbeing, but as urban centres become
CHANEL jumpsuit, $16,530, earmuffs, $1700, and boots, $3960.HERMÈS knit, $3120, skirt, $11,025, hat, $2090, and bag, $19,045. CELINE by Hedi Slimane earrings, $1150. H&M gloves, $99.99. CELINE by Hedi Slimane blouse, $3100, and cap, $1450. SEAFOLLY bikini briefs, $99.95. H&M earrings, $34.99. Roger Vivier shoes, $1780.MIU MIU polo, $3000, and dress, $4700. AGMES cuff, $2300. WILSON racquet, $129.95.
“Après-sport is the PARTY you can attend and still get to BED by 9pm."
ERES swimsuit, $895. H&M necklace, $99.99. BOTTEGA VENETA shirt, $16,300, and swim set, $1110. H&M necklace, $99.99, and shoes, $139.
HAIR AND MAKEUP Phoebe Fever at Jane Artist Management MODEL Anastasiia Chuhunkina at Vivien’s LOCATION Sun Ranch, Byron Bay
more gentrified, they’ve been lost to ersatz and exclusive third places like co-working offices and private members’ clubs. Sports like padel and pickleball are somewhat of a democratising force in the space, especially because you don’t actually have to be sporty to enjoy the social benefits. That and, you know, these sports also offer an excellent opportunity to turn out a fit. Sport and fashion have always been snug bedfellows, but the aesthetic component of après-sport is a major factor in its appeal. According to a 2024 Pinterest trend report, searches for ‘badminton bag’ are up 105 per cent and ‘badminton shoes’ have increased by 50 per cent. More specifically, the term ‘playing badminton aesthetic’, which conjures images of preppy skirts and striped socks, is up by 45 per cent. To drink or not to drink, though, is the question. The pilgrimage to the pub following a footy game is a rite of passage for many Australians, and après-sport is synonymous with libation, too. But today, if you’re not keen on a gin fizz or paloma, you can also go the zero per cent route. According to Andrea Hernández of the newsletter Snaxshot, the electrolyte drinks market is projected to be worth US$56 billion by 2030, while the sports drink market is expected to grow to more than US$36 billion by 2028. No longer entirely about functionality, the new drinks in this category are meant to be enjoyed in a social setting – like a sparkling daytime party, the sun beaming down on an aquamarine court. ◼
