The October 2023 Issue
Oct 2023

If The Shoe Fits

Rediscover the joys of FANCY footwear, from sandals to slingbacks, brogues and ballet flats. No prince required to find your perfect PAIR

PHOTOGRAPHY by DANIEL GOODE
STYLING by ANNALIESE DOIG

TOP: GUCCI shoes, $1350, knit, $2450, skirt, $4250, belt, $1155, stockings, $530, and bag, $5720; TOP LEFT: LOUIS VUITTON shoes, $2030; TOP RIGHT: (left) CELINE shoes, $1600, (right) CELINE shoes, $1450, top, $3500, jeans, $1850, and bag, $4500; BOTTOM LEFT: PRADA shoes, $2090, pants, $2460, and bag, POA; BOTTOM RIGHT: MIU MIU shoes, $1690, knit, $2270, briefs, $7400, stockings, $415, and bag, $3800

TOP LEFT: VALENTINO shoes, $2600, socks, stylist’s own; TOP RIGHT: HERMÈS shoes, $4075, and skirt, $7885; BOTTOM LEFT: MAX MARA shoes, $1875, and dress, $2060; BOTTOM RIGHT: CHANEL shoes, $2070, and jeans, $5100

TOP LEFT: FENDI shoes, $1950, and pants, $2590; TOP RIGHT: FERRAGAMO shoes, $1690; BOTTOM LEFT: DIOR shoes, $2790, and socks, $720; BOTTOM RIGHT: BOTTEGA VENETA shoes, $3300, coat, $18,220, and bag, $5720 MANICURIST Kanitta Choosuk MODELS Nenna Nwosu/Chadwick Models, Amelia Ferland/Chadwick Models

The Story of Sarah Ellen

Dinner of Truth

Are you as SELF-AWARE as you think? An intimate (and terrifying) new dining TREND lets you find out, so Lauren Sams sits down to supper

Scent Memory

In 2023, nothing smells as good as nostalgia – whether you lived through the time you’re yearning for or not

Bronze Age

The pursuit of “I just got back from Mykonos” skin is rising like it’s 2003 again. Laura Agnew delves into the dark RETURN of tanning culture (and new ways to GET THE LOOK safely)

Ranch Life

Dubbed the Hotel of Good Times, new Byron estate Sun Ranch lives up to its moniker

