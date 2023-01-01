If The Shoe Fits

Rediscover the joys of FANCY footwear, from sandals to slingbacks, brogues and ballet flats. No prince required to find your perfect PAIR
PHOTOGRAPHY by DANIEL GOODE
STYLING by ANNALIESE DOIG
TOP: GUCCI shoes, $1350, knit, $2450, skirt, $4250, belt, $1155, stockings,
$530, and bag, $5720; TOP LEFT: LOUIS VUITTON shoes, $2030; TOP
RIGHT: (left) CELINE shoes, $1600, (right) CELINE shoes, $1450, top, $3500,
jeans, $1850, and bag, $4500; BOTTOM LEFT: PRADA shoes, $2090, pants,
$2460, and bag, POA; BOTTOM RIGHT: MIU MIU shoes, $1690, knit, $2270,
briefs, $7400, stockings, $415, and bag, $3800
TOP: GUCCI shoes, $1350, knit, $2450, skirt, $4250, belt, $1155, stockings, $530, and bag, $5720; TOP LEFT: LOUIS VUITTON shoes, $2030; TOP RIGHT: (left) CELINE shoes, $1600, (right) CELINE shoes, $1450, top, $3500, jeans, $1850, and bag, $4500; BOTTOM LEFT: PRADA shoes, $2090, pants, $2460, and bag, POA; BOTTOM RIGHT: MIU MIU shoes, $1690, knit, $2270, briefs, $7400, stockings, $415, and bag, $3800
TOP LEFT: VALENTINO shoes, $2600, socks, stylist’s own; TOP RIGHT:
HERMÈS shoes, $4075, and skirt, $7885; BOTTOM LEFT: MAX MARA shoes,
$1875, and dress, $2060; BOTTOM RIGHT: CHANEL shoes, $2070, and jeans,
$5100
TOP LEFT: VALENTINO shoes, $2600, socks, stylist’s own; TOP RIGHT: HERMÈS shoes, $4075, and skirt, $7885; BOTTOM LEFT: MAX MARA shoes, $1875, and dress, $2060; BOTTOM RIGHT: CHANEL shoes, $2070, and jeans, $5100
TOP LEFT: FENDI shoes, $1950, and pants, $2590; TOP RIGHT: FERRAGAMO shoes, $1690; BOTTOM LEFT: DIOR shoes, $2790, and socks, $720; BOTTOM RIGHT: BOTTEGA VENETA shoes, $3300, coat, $18,220, and bag, $5720 MANICURIST Kanitta Choosuk MODELS Nenna Nwosu/Chadwick Models, Amelia Ferland/Chadwick Models
Are you as SELF-AWARE as you think? An intimate (and terrifying) new dining TREND lets you find out, so Lauren Sams sits down to supper
In 2023, nothing smells as good as nostalgia – whether you lived through the time you’re yearning for or not
The pursuit of “I just got back from Mykonos” skin is rising like it’s 2003 again. Laura Agnew delves into the dark RETURN of tanning culture (and new ways to GET THE LOOK safely)
Dubbed the Hotel of Good Times, new Byron estate Sun Ranch lives up to its moniker