Living well with Richard Christiansen

How do you grapple with this idea of scale and investment and keeping that intimacy? Are you just fiercely protective of it so there's limitations as to how far you would take it, or as you grow are you finding yourself more open to different ideas?

I don't know. I think anyone can have an idea to start a brand. And we were very lucky, in some ways. But as many people in this room know, the work is in scaling a brand and we had 160 meetings before someone gave us any investment money. I thought we'd get money straight away, we were a popping brand, we were selling well. No. It was so hard for people to understand the bigger vision. The next book I write really should be about the need for radical inconsistency in the investment community because, God, it was so hard. I remember this one meeting, someone said, what's the margin on your hand soap? So I said the number, which is a very respectable number and the person across the table, she said, oh, come back when you’re at 95% margin. And I was like, we can't be at 95% margin. We can't because we’d have to get commodity ingredients from overseas. You know, when you start to squeeze everyone on the margin, the farmers get fucked. And that's why we're doing it, because we want to work with people like my mum and dad, who are farmers, we’re going to pay them really well. And we really want people who help climate change and treat the soil well and treat people well and treat people fairly. If you take on someone else's money, you know, you're going to have this headwind about margins, which is the conversation we've had over and over and over again. I think there's a way to scale a big global beauty business and pay people fairly and do it really well. And one of the reasons I'm now so hungry to scale this brand, it's not because I'm ready — I’m much happier actually just at home with my dogs — but it’s because no one's done that before and I'd like to do it to say, it can be done, you can do it that way. And we can give back and give up, we can take the money we earned and do something with it and we can put our resources into it around the world. I'm very passionate about that stuff.

Did you even have 160 people whose money you would have been comfortable to take? Were there that many investors whose values matched yours?

It took me a while. I had never asked anyone for money. I was the sort of person that never even checked their balance at the ATM machine. Like, I'm not a money person. And so getting into that community was new for me. But we've been lucky. It took a long time. It took 160 meetings, but we had some fun. We went to Paris, we went to see LVMH. They were like, oh, you guys are really interesting. I walked in, I've known some of the people there from my old life and they were like, what are you doing here? I said, oh, I've got this brand. And this guy, he didn't give us any money, but he said, I think you're doing the one thing LVMH brands want to do, but I don't think you're doing it very well and I don't think you even know you're doing it. And I said, what is that? And he said, you're scaling scarcity. He said, there's only so much champagne you can make, the region is not growing, which is why we're doubling down on the cost of it in the bottle and scaling the idea of scarcity, which is luxury, right? And so he was like, you know, there's only so much lavender you guys can make. There's only so much sage you can harvest if you really are doing that with the farmers. And that was my one takeaway from that meeting. I remember very clearly, I came back to the office and I said, we need to start talking about the preciousness of all this stuff, that we make 400 bottles and we're not making anymore. We've got one harvest and it's only here for three months. And so that changes a little bit, it changes the messaging of the brand, which really resonated.

That comes through so clearly. You make marigold feel like a limited edition CELINE drop. What excites you about this industry in general and what excites you less? You mentioned convenience to me earlier.

We write about this in the book. There's a great interview with this guy, David Leon, who talks about technology, the promise of convenience, that technology would allow us more time to do the things that we really love, like taking a hot bath. But what it did though, was it just made us scroll endlessly.

Take the phone into the bath.

Totally. And so in that way, convenience is also the enemy of intimacy. And the one thing that I know with my full heart, is that technology — especially that promise of convenience — it kills ceremony. And what we need as humans is ceremony. We need to set a table. We need to spend time with our families. We need to cook dinner for someone, not shove it in the microwave and sit in front of a television. The sort of timeless things that we know from our grandparents. And I think that same thing applies to the beauty industry, just in terms of a return to ceremony and personal rituals. We talked on the phone the other day, and you said people come and say, oh, I made the one product I needed because I could never find it…



