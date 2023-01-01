Game, set, match

Betting big on the game

Brands who bet big on Wimbledon are rewarded favourably too. This year, one of the most anticipated partnerships was with Range Rover, as the Official Vehicle Partner. This saw Range Rover’s plug-in electric hybrid vehicles – the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – used to transport players, their teams, and event officials throughout the tournament, in an effort to lower emissions at The Championships. It was a natural synergy; the quintessentially British car for the quintessentially British sporting event. Not only that, but both brands also continually prioritise their commitment to sustainability, and with this partnership furthered Range Rover’s goal of achieving net zero operational emissions by 2030.

There’s also a rising generation of influencers who are bringing tennis to a new audience. Influencer Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of US #1 men’s player Taylor Fritz, is known as ‘The Most Famous Woman In Men’s Tennis’ after she started posting TikToks about the ins and outs of the ATP tour two years ago. This year, she partnered with Wimbledon itself to host a series called Wimbledon Threads. She interviewed attendees about their outfits and gave people at home an insight into what goes on behind the scenes. Over the course of the competition, her following jumped by over 200,000 and her videos were viewed over 8.9 million times.

But part of the charm of Wimbledon is how it’s been able to simultaneously evolve with the times, while also staying true to its history and tradition. For author of Wimbledon: The Official History, John Barrett, it’s one of his favourite things about The Championships. “The Club has taken great care to keep the same atmosphere of tennis in an English garden,” he told Tennis Head. “Somebody who hasn’t been there for 50 years wouldn’t recognise the place at first, but they would still feel the same about it, because it retains the same feel.”