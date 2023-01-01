The July 2024 Issue
July 2024

On the move

Polished, preppy and eternally cool, this is how you navigate the streets of London in style

PHOTOGRAPHY by ROSALINE SHAHNAVAZ

STYLING by RACHEL WAYMAN

CREATIVE DIRECTION by JUSTINE CULLEN

TOP HERMÈS coat, POA, and bag, $11,955. TIFFANY & CO. necklace, $29,600. On right hand: TIFFANY & CO. ring (diamond), $6400, and ring, $3600. On left hand: BULGARI ring (black), $3250, and ring, $7750.. LEFT: MIU MIU coat, $5300, top, $1520, shirt, $1890, and skirt, $2180. BULGARI ring (black), $3250, and ring, $2890. RIGHT. CHANEL tunic, $13,090, earrings, $1640, necklace, $2220, brooch, $1290, and bag, $38,980. BOTTOM ZARA jacket, $209. SIR jacket (worn underneath), $650. TIFFANY & CO. necklace, $29,600. BULGARI ring, $7750.

TOP LEFT PRADA coat, POA, top, $2650, tights, $1420, beret, $1400, and shoes, $1850. TOP RIGHT ZIMMERMANN waistcoat, $595, and shorts, $625. VIKTORIA & WOODS shirt, $450. LONGINES watch, $2625. On left hand: BULGARI ring (black), $3250, ring (gold), $2890, and ring, $7750. On right hand: TIFFANY & CO. ring, $3600. UNIQLO socks, $4.90. BURBERRY shoes, $1890. BOTTOM LEFT MAX MARA coat, $4290, top, $1015, and shorts, $800. TIFFANY & CO. earrings, $17,800, and ring, $3600. CHUSETTE socks, $18.95. HÈRMES boots, POA. BOTTOM RIGHT ALEX PERRY coat, $4200, bra, $1200, and shorts, $1150. COURTNEY ZHENG singlet, $205. UNIQLO socks, $4.90. CELINE shoes, $1700. 24MY Range Rover Evoque Dynamic HSE P250, $88,100 (plus on road costs).

Beauty note: Get high-definition curls with SHARK FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, $499.99.

HAIR Dayaruci at The Wall Group MAKEUP Francesca Brazzo at The Wall Group MODEL Eyes Rodgers at Supreme

Read more from this issue

Light fantastic

Six ways to keep calm and carry on

READ MORE

The ultimate Guide to a Summer weekend in London

London is currently basking in a very brat summer. SIR’s Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote share their have-to-hit spots if you’re planning a visit.

READ MORE

Game, set, match

The oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon undeniably remains the most influential, attracting the A-listers and continually shaping culture and style as we know it.

READ MORE
Editor-in-Chief
JUSTINE CULLEN
Managing Editor
ELLE GLASS
Executive Editor
LAURA AGNEW
Head of Design
SARAH DALY
Fashion Director
RACHEL WAYMAN
Commercial Director
NICOLE CORFE
Associate Editor
KATHRYN MADDEN
Digital Editor
COURTNEY THOMPSON
Market Editor
ANNIE DOIG
Content Writer
MAEVE GALEA
Content Writer
NONI REGINATO
National Partnerships Manager
ANNIKA ROSE
National Sales Manager
ANALISE GATTELARO
Client Services Manager
GRACE HANNAH
Junior Advertising & Sales Executive
JULIE WILLIAMS
Editorial & Advertising Coordinator
ISABELLE WEBSTER
Publisher and
CEO
SIMON BOOKALLIL
COO
DAVID ASTWOOD
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
INSTYLE AUSTRALIA IS PART OF TRUE NORTH MEDIA. © COPYRIGHT 2023 TRUE NORTH MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. EVERY PRODUCT IS INDEPENDENTLY SELECTED BY OUR EDITORS. THINGS YOU BUY THROUGH OUR LINKS MAY EARN US A COMMISSION.