On the move

Polished, preppy and eternally cool, this is how you navigate the streets of London in style
PHOTOGRAPHY by ROSALINE SHAHNAVAZ
STYLING by RACHEL WAYMAN
CREATIVE DIRECTION by JUSTINE CULLEN
TOP HERMÈS coat, POA, and bag, $11,955. TIFFANY & CO. necklace, $29,600. On right hand: TIFFANY & CO. ring (diamond), $6400, and ring, $3600. On left hand: BULGARI ring (black), $3250, and ring, $7750.. LEFT: MIU MIU coat, $5300, top, $1520, shirt, $1890, and skirt, $2180. BULGARI ring (black), $3250, and ring, $2890. RIGHT. CHANEL tunic, $13,090, earrings, $1640, necklace, $2220, brooch, $1290, and bag, $38,980. BOTTOM ZARA jacket, $209. SIR jacket (worn underneath), $650. TIFFANY & CO. necklace, $29,600. BULGARI ring, $7750.
TOP LEFT PRADA coat, POA, top, $2650, tights, $1420, beret, $1400, and shoes, $1850. TOP RIGHT ZIMMERMANN waistcoat, $595, and shorts, $625. VIKTORIA & WOODS shirt, $450. LONGINES watch, $2625. On left hand: BULGARI ring (black), $3250, ring (gold), $2890, and ring, $7750. On right hand: TIFFANY & CO. ring, $3600. UNIQLO socks, $4.90. BURBERRY shoes, $1890. BOTTOM LEFT MAX MARA coat, $4290, top, $1015, and shorts, $800. TIFFANY & CO. earrings, $17,800, and ring, $3600. CHUSETTE socks, $18.95. HÈRMES boots, POA. BOTTOM RIGHT ALEX PERRY coat, $4200, bra, $1200, and shorts, $1150. COURTNEY ZHENG singlet, $205. UNIQLO socks, $4.90. CELINE shoes, $1700. 24MY Range Rover Evoque Dynamic HSE P250, $88,100 (plus on road costs). Beauty note: Get high-definition curls with SHARK FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, $499.99. HAIR Dayaruci at The Wall Group MAKEUP Francesca Brazzo at The Wall Group MODEL Eyes Rodgers at Supreme
Beauty note: Get high-definition curls with SHARK FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, $499.99.
HAIR Dayaruci at The Wall Group MAKEUP Francesca Brazzo at The Wall Group MODEL Eyes Rodgers at Supreme
London is currently basking in a very brat summer. SIR’s Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote share their have-to-hit spots if you’re planning a visit.
The oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon undeniably remains the most influential, attracting the A-listers and continually shaping culture and style as we know it.