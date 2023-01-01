The ultimate Guide to a Summer weekend in London

London is currently basking in a very brat summer. SIR’s Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote share their have-to-hit spots if you’re planning a visit.
London is calling. Since the summer season officially kicked off in June, the square mile has been humming with life. The buzz around Glastonbury (not technically in the capital, but the place from which most attendees come) gave way to the fanfare of Wimbledon, and the excitement of England’s men’s team making it into the final of the Euros. As people poured out of the city’s pubs, pictures of Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy partying together at Stevie Nicks’ Hyde Park concert emerged. The latest Bridget Jones sequel is currently filming on the city’s streets, making Renee Zellweger sightings a semi-frequent occurrence, while elsewhere, Lena Dunham is working on a new semi-autobiographical comedy series, Too Much, which follows a thirtysomething American woman who moves to London and falls in love with a British musician.
In short, despite its often drizzly and damp disposition, London is currently basking in a very Brat summer – and everyone wants to be a part of it.
If you’re planning a trip or simply daydreaming about long, languid afternoons under the partial shade of English oaks in Hampstead Heath, this guide has you covered. We tapped SIR’s Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote to share their have-to-hit spots for a perfect weekend in the city.
Check into NoMad London. A stone’s throw from London’s bustling Soho, this hotel offers understated luxury in a contemporary setting, with a great hotel bar. Once you’re settled in, it’s time to head to Skin Design London in Mayfair. Fatma is a magician, and always our first stop straight off the plane. Her facials are like no other, so you’ll be glowing and ready for the day ahead. From there, make your way by foot through Grosvenor Square to Mayfair Chippy for a casual yet quintessentially English meal. Their famous fish and chips is the perfect laid-back dining experience to kick-start your trip with.
Once refreshed and refuelled, it’s time to do some shopping. Our must visits are Browns – an iconic London department store with a great selection of designers (including SIR!) and a homey atmosphere – and Dover Street Market. DSM takes retail to the next level – a great mix of luxury, contemporary and streetwear brands, set in a museum-esque format. Forever an inspiring shopping stop. If you’re looking for somewhere to rest your legs and indulge in the very British pastime of afternoon tea, Rose Cafe on the top floor has a great selection of fashion magazines to read and must-try ginger tea and basque cheese-
cake.
Drop your shopping bags back at the hotel and enjoy a long leisurely soak in the clawfoot bathtub in your suite before getting ready to meet friends for dinner at Strakers in Notting Hill. A tiny restaurant with neighbourhood vibes, it’s recently become TikTok famous (but is much better in reality). If you’re ready to keep the night going, pile into one of the city’s iconic black cabs and hightail it to The Ned. Enjoy drinks and live music in the old bank vault setting, where the energy is infectious and everyone ends up dancing.
Start your Saturday by exploring Portobello Road. This vibrant street market is a treasure trove of high-end vintage stores and eclectic finds. Stroll through the market and check out some of our favourite spots. We love One of a Kind, Lovers Lane, Karen’s Vintage and Sign of the Times. Make sure you stop off at Zephyr for lunch, a new spot that brings the casual, laid-back style of a summer’s day at a Mykonos beach club to West London.
In the afternoon head to Hampstead Heath for a breath of fresh air and injection of nature. Wide open spaces filled with wildflowers and blackberries in the spring; dense forest paths through the winter. The Ladies’ Pond is a sacred place to cool off on a hot London day, or pick up some snacks and drinks from the local market and have a picnic with friends as you enjoy the long afternoon (in summer, the sun doesn’t set until after 9pm!).
Refresh and then head downstairs to Side Hustle, the stylish bar at NoMad that specialises in agave-based cocktails. After enjoying a drink, try your luck at getting a table at Mountain in Soho for dinner. Although there’s usually a month-long wait, we’ve had success with last-minute cancellations, so it’s worth a try if you haven’t made a reservation. Their specialty, the lobster omelette, is truly life-changing. If you can’t snag a last-minute table there, we love The Pelican for elevated pub classics or Le Relais de Venise l’Entrecôte for amazing steak frites and a great wine selection.
On your last morning enjoy a lazy sleep-in and then slowly make your way to the Fashion Textile Museum by walking across the Waterloo Bridge and along South Bank, past the Tate Modern and The Globe Theatre. It’s a one-stop source for textile inspiration. Digging into archives and contemporary design is always on the agenda for us, and they often hold talks and workshops if you want to dive even deeper.
In the afternoon, hire Lime bikes and ride around to the bustling streets where pubs are overflowing and live music is abundant. Indulge in the fizzy freedom of not having a plan, and see where the night takes you.
Our number one tip for seeing the city... Map out your day. London has so many incredible boroughs. Travel time between each can be tedious so we try to explore borough by borough mapping out our hotspots to make sure we don't miss anything.
Our London essential is... A SIR. knit. We love having a versatile piece of outerwear to combat the unpredictable London weather while offering a cosy option for travel days.
A book you should read while you’re there...Good Material by Dolly Alderton. A light, easy read, that doubles as a London tour guide.
Best onward travel recommendation...Hire a Range Rover – it’s quintessentially British – and take a scenic drive to the coast. Stop at The Blue Pelican in Deal, Kent, for Japanese-inspired lunch (and natural wine for the passengers).
Polished, preppy and eternally cool, this is how you navigate the streets of London in style
The oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon undeniably remains the most influential, attracting the A-listers and continually shaping culture and style as we know it.