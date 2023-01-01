The ultimate Guide to a Summer weekend in London

London is calling. Since the summer season officially kicked off in June, the square mile has been humming with life. The buzz around Glastonbury (not technically in the capital, but the place from which most attendees come) gave way to the fanfare of Wimbledon, and the excitement of England’s men’s team making it into the final of the Euros. As people poured out of the city’s pubs, pictures of Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy partying together at Stevie Nicks’ Hyde Park concert emerged. The latest Bridget Jones sequel is currently filming on the city’s streets, making Renee Zellweger sightings a semi-frequent occurrence, while elsewhere, Lena Dunham is working on a new semi-autobiographical comedy series, Too Much, which follows a thirtysomething American woman who moves to London and falls in love with a British musician.

In short, despite its often drizzly and damp disposition, London is currently basking in a very Brat summer – and everyone wants to be a part of it.

If you’re planning a trip or simply daydreaming about long, languid afternoons under the partial shade of English oaks in Hampstead Heath, this guide has you covered. We tapped SIR’s Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote to share their have-to-hit spots for a perfect weekend in the city.