The July 2024 Issue
July 2024

Light fantastic

Six ways to keep calm and carry on

PHOTOGRAPHY by ALEX WALL

STYLING by ANNIE DOIG

Sports tourism is the new gig tripping, and for the intrepid explorer off to watch Olympic soccer in Nice or sailing in Marseille, a backpack makes light work of a long day on the move.

WANDERERS TRAVEL CO backpack, $249. CHRISTOPHER ESBER bag, $1350. H&M trench, $449, hoodie, $119, and trackpants, $99.99. UNIQLO socks, $5.90. ADIDAS X SONG FOR THE MUTE shoes, $200.

When you’re flying long-haul to Honolulu, keep your essentials close and your carry-on roomy – duty-free shopping calls.

GUCCI crossbody bag, $2340, and duffle bag, $3565. SIR trench, $590. H&M hoodie, $29.99, top (white), $19.99, and top (grey), $14.99. COURTNEY ZHENG pants, $280.

Off to Melbourne for meetings? (And you’ll be popping into Hope St Radio for a late bite, too.) Make it an oversized tote – the business traveller has no time to wait.

YU MEI bag, $1995. WYNN HAMLYN blazer, POA. BOTTEGA VENETA singlet, $2020. TORY BURCH pants, $1730, and jumper (inside bag), $1150. BY CHARLOTTE cuff, $299. APPLE MacBook Air 13-inch, $1799.

A mini suitcase will hold all your Sydney city-break necessities (namely, an outfit for pasta and sake at Good Luck and your Barry’s gear to keep that session streak going).

RIMOWA suitcase, $4180. PRADA bag, $4200. MIU MIU shirt, $1860, T-shirt, $1290, skirt, $1860, glasses, $730, and shoes, $1330.

When heading to The Surf at Yamba for some winter sun, a luxe leather duffle is the ultimate travel investment; it ages more beautifully with every trip away.

MULBERRY duffle bag, $3475. A-ESQUE crossbody bag, $550. P. JOHNSON FEMME jumper (around shoulders), $845. CELINE top, $1950. OROTON shirt (around waist), $179. SIR jeans, $320. KMART hat, $6. AGMES ring, $383 (on pinky finger). ACLER ring, $69. UNIQLO socks, $5.90. ADIDAS X SONG FOR THE MUTE shoes, $200

Skip the luggage on a long weekend in Hong Kong. A fold-up bag means that when the wheels hit the tarmac, you can hit shopping mall-turned-cultural hub K11 Musea.

LONGCHAMP bag, $265. TOD’S belt bag, $1590. COURTNEY ZHENG coat, $1020. RORY WILLIAM DOCHERTY turtleneck, POA, and tights, POA. OROTON earrings, $179. SARAH & SEBASTIAN ring, $1900, and bracelet, $4500.

HAIR AND MAKEUP Aimie Fiebig at AP-Reps MODEL Varsha at Chadwick Models

