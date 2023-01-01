Light fantastic

Six ways to keep calm and carry on
WANDERERS TRAVEL CO backpack, $249. CHRISTOPHER ESBER bag, $1350. H&M trench, $449, hoodie, $119, and trackpants, $99.99. UNIQLO socks, $5.90. ADIDAS X SONG FOR THE MUTE shoes, $200.
GUCCI crossbody bag, $2340, and duffle bag, $3565. SIR trench, $590. H&M hoodie, $29.99, top (white), $19.99, and top (grey), $14.99. COURTNEY ZHENG pants, $280.
YU MEI bag, $1995. WYNN HAMLYN blazer, POA. BOTTEGA VENETA singlet, $2020. TORY BURCH pants, $1730, and jumper (inside bag), $1150. BY CHARLOTTE cuff, $299. APPLE MacBook Air 13-inch, $1799.
RIMOWA suitcase, $4180. PRADA bag, $4200. MIU MIU shirt, $1860, T-shirt, $1290, skirt, $1860, glasses, $730, and shoes, $1330.
MULBERRY duffle bag, $3475. A-ESQUE crossbody bag, $550. P. JOHNSON FEMME jumper (around shoulders), $845. CELINE top, $1950. OROTON shirt (around waist), $179. SIR jeans, $320. KMART hat, $6. AGMES ring, $383 (on pinky finger). ACLER ring, $69. UNIQLO socks, $5.90. ADIDAS X SONG FOR THE MUTE shoes, $200
LONGCHAMP bag, $265. TOD’S belt bag, $1590. COURTNEY ZHENG coat, $1020. RORY WILLIAM DOCHERTY turtleneck, POA, and tights, POA. OROTON earrings, $179. SARAH & SEBASTIAN ring, $1900, and bracelet, $4500.
Polished, preppy and eternally cool, this is how you navigate the streets of London in style
London is currently basking in a very brat summer. SIR’s Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote share their have-to-hit spots if you’re planning a visit.
The oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon undeniably remains the most influential, attracting the A-listers and continually shaping culture and style as we know it.