The June 2024 Issue
June 2024
broken cover image
EDITOR’S LETTER
EDITOR’S LETTER

"As someone who used to bowl into a city and power visit with a list of places I wanted to see, activities I wanted to do and things I wanted to eat, the way even I think about travel has changed."

READ MORE

Desert flower

She was the Australian model who defined an era of style and has since proven that, as an actor, she can hold her own with the greats. But for Abbey Lee, the journey is just beginning.

READ MORE

A beautiful world

Three writers reflect on the life-changing magic of travel

READ MORE

Secure goods

Turn heads at passenger screening with the season’s most-wanted accessories.

READ MORE

Every bit counts

Pint-sized versions of some of our favourite products so you can take a full kit with you anywhere, no matter how light you travel.

READ MORE
Editor-in-Chief
JUSTINE CULLEN
Managing Editor
ELLE GLASS
Executive Editor
LAURA AGNEW
Creative Director
HANNAH MARTIN
Fashion Director
RACHEL WAYMAN
Commercial Director
NICOLE CORFE
Associate Editor
KATHRYN MADDEN
Digital Editor
COURTNEY THOMPSON
Market Editor
ANNIE DOIG
Content Writer
MAEVE GALEA
Content Writer
NONI REGINATO
National Partnerships Manager
ANNIKA ROSE
National Sales Manager
ANALISE GATTELARO
Client Services Manager
GRACE HANNAH
Junior Advertising & Sales Executive
JULIE WILLIAMS
Editorial & Advertising Coordinator
DELANEY ASHTON
Publisher and
CEO
SIMON BOOKALLIL
COO
DAVID ASTWOOD
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
INSTYLE AUSTRALIA IS PART OF TRUE NORTH MEDIA. © COPYRIGHT 2023 TRUE NORTH MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. EVERY PRODUCT IS INDEPENDENTLY SELECTED BY OUR EDITORS. THINGS YOU BUY THROUGH OUR LINKS MAY EARN US A COMMISSION.