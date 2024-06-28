Desert flower

But at her height, the relentless pace took its toll and she was left feeling unfulfilled. “For me, the pressure of it and, honestly, the boredom of it, I just got bored of being silent,” she admits. “I wanted to stop being just the outcome of someone else’s creative vision and be my own creative being.”

Which isn’t to say she doesn’t respect the craft or her peers. “I’m not saying that all models are daft and they’re just a body and a face because it’s not true,” Lee clarifies. “Most girls that I came across who were successful were really interesting people. There is a feeling that comes through the camera.” But you are, at the end of the day, still a canvas for the creativity of other people. “And I just got to a point where I wanted to be valued for more than that. I wanted to be part of the conversation.”

So Abbey Lee started searching for an outlet. She joined a band, started painting and even got a studio. “I wasn’t sitting around being like, ‘Oh, I hate modelling,’” she explains. “I was really trying to give something to the world that felt like it came from me. And then acting turned up.”

She was asked to audition for George Miller’s 2015 epic Mad Max: Fury Road – “I was like, ‘I don’t even know what an audition is, I’ll have to google that’” – and was cast as one of the wives alongside Riley Keough, Courtney Eaton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zoë Kravitz. For Abbey Lee, it was a revelatory moment. “Like, oh, this door’s open for me,” she reflects. “This is an opportunity to do something else with my life. And I’m just gonna step through it and see how it goes.”