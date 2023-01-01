Every bit counts

Pint-sized versions of some of our favourite products so you can take a full kit with you anywhere, no matter how light you travel.
PHOTOGRAPHY by PETE DALY ◆ WORDS & STYLING by LAURA AGNEW
LE LABO Neroli 36 EDP, $148 for 15ml. MAISON LOUIS MARIE No.09 Vallée de Farney Perfume Oil, $112 for 15ml. JULIETTE HAS A GUN The Duo Miniatures (Not A Perfume pictured), $55 for two. DIPTYQUE Do Son Solid Perfume, $105 for 3g. AESOP Marrakech Intense Parfum, $130 for 10ml. MAISON BALZAC Sainte T Solid Perfume, $59 for 5g. CREED Queen of Silk EDP, $299 for 30ml.
BANGN BODY Lip & Cheek Gloss Balm in Vanilla Chai, $28. CLINIQUE Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm in Robust Rhubarb, $47. RARE BEAUTY Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Mauve, $43. GLOSSIER Cloud Paint in Drift, $41. CHARLOTTE TILBURY Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Colour of Dreams, $60. NARS The Multiple in G-Spot, $65. WESTMAN ATELIER Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Poppet, $80. CHANEL No.1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in Vibrant Coral, $75.
RMS SuperNatural Radiance Tinted Serum SPF 30, $82. ULTRA VIOLETTE Daydream Screen Tinted Veil SPF 50, $55. ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, $80. RATIONALE Beautiful Skin Superfluid SPF 30, $118. BAREMINERALS Complexio
SWET Dry Shampoo, $39.99. ROBE Clean + Finish Sachet, $2.99. DAVINES SU Hair & Body Wash Bar, $49.95. OLAPLEX No.7 Bonding Oil, $86.
