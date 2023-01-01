A beautiful world

When I told people I was moving to Argentina for a year, they’d often get a glint in their eye. “Don’t fall in love,” they would say with a wink, as though falling in love in Argentina was one of those inevitable things that just comes with the territory, like suffering a bout of gastro in Bali or getting bed bugs at a hostel in Paris that charges €30 a night. I’m sure this is where I got it in my head that I was destined to meet the love of my life during my year abroad.

I arrived in Argentina on March 1, 2020. It was a Sunday. The drive from Ezeiza – home to Buenos Aires’ international airport – felt like I was being transported back in time. On the side of the highway, families gathered around an improvised coal barbecue, the boot of their clapped-out Renault Twingo from the ’90s open while the car played reggaeton from the radio. In the city, on almost every corner there was a small, dimly lit fruit and vegetable shop where the owner weighed everything using silver grocers’ scales, punching numbers into an ’80s-era cash register as the receipt emerged in staccato, recording the totals of each equation. Cash was still king, with people reaching into their pockets to reveal colourful wads of notes that looked suspiciously like Monopoly money, unfolding the doubled-over bundle and thumbing through the bills bearing endless zeros to find the right combination of greens and blues (you need a PhD in finance to understand Argentina’s economy).

My apartment – where I lived with two impossibly beautiful and well-connected actresses from Córdoba, the Melbourne to Buenos Aires’ Sydney – was surrounded by buildings designed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in the eclectic style that has become emblematic of the city: a mix of Neoclassical, Art Nouveau and Art Deco. It seemed to me like the kind of place where one might be approached by a Gregory Peck lookalike while sitting streetside, sipping on vermouth and soda, and be whisked away on the back of a motorbike, Roman Holiday-style.

Of course, plunged into a draconian lockdown three weeks in, this theory became hard to test. A few months later, having only just started to emerge from lockdown, I felt sad, abandoned and desperate – and I couldn’t tell anyone for fear that they would worry, or worse, encourage me to come home (I was staunch in my determination to stay the course). I realised that if I wanted to meet someone – as was my destiny – I was going to have to take matters into my own hands.

After only a few exchanges on Bumble, I agreed to meet Francisco for a walk. I took a taxi to the other side of the city, an area I had never heard of that sat on the inner edge of the ring road that divided the city from the suburbs. When he walked out of his apartment building, I was mostly impressed by how tall he was. He was funny and tanned, having just arrived back from a year travelling in Brazil. He was almost a decade older than me, and I found it soothing to be in his presence. He invited me in for some maté and soon we were kissing. As I was waiting for my Uber, he hugged me, kissed me on the forehead and told me he wanted to see me on Friday. He said he was falling in love with me, which in normal circumstances would have been strange, but in this moment felt like the fulfilling of my destiny; a reason to stay.

After waiting all week for a text, I woke up on Saturday morning and he still had not texted. My roommate Maria found me crying in my room. She sat down, full of maternal energy, and said with a thick accent: “Swee-tee, welcome to Ar-hen-teen-a.” Turns out Argentine men basically invented love bombing. “He is chamuyero,” Maria told me, teaching me the Lunfardo – Buenos Aires’ local slang-uage – word for sweet talker. I had been conned. “In Ar-hen-teen-a, everything is hard,” she lamented. “Even love.” On Sunday – after watching the word ‘online’ appear and then fade under his contact on WhatsApp throughout the day – I sent him a message that read: “You are making me feel so sad.” On Monday he replied that he had met someone else.

A month later, I was sitting in a bar at a table full of friendly strangers. A man next to me asked me how I was finding the men in Argentina. I told him I found them confusing, and regaled him with the story of Francisco. He looked at me knowingly and sighed. “You were not crying because of him. You were crying because of you.” I was confused, assuming what he was saying was lost in translation. He sensed my confusion and continued. “If you are happy in yourself and feel you deserve love, then someone not replying to your message will not make you cry. You will think: ‘Their loss!’” I was taken aback, not because what he said offended me, but because it was true. I had put so much expectation on the idea that meeting someone and falling in love was the purpose of this trip, that every rejection – every first-date fumble, every text that went unanswered, every night that ended without a kiss – felt like a personal failure which pointed to me being uniquely unlovable.

This unsolicited but astute observation was a turning point. As we emerged further from lockdown, I shifted my focus from finding love to a much more fulfilling goal: having fun. In the next six months I met people who are now friends for life, I honed my language skills, and I fell in love with the sawtooth mountains and glacial lakes of Patagonia, the thunderous roar of the falls at Iguazu and the expansive Pampas grasslands of el campo (the countryside) that we would visit on long weekends, riding horses around country estates. I even got my Roman Holiday moment, as I was whisked around the city on the back of a Guzzi by an American diplomat with high cheekbones and jet-black hair. It wasn’t love, but it didn’t have to be.