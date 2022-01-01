InStyle Magazine
Read the issue
magnify
Lifestyle

Recommended By: Chris Dylan

The celebrity hairstylist shares his local recommendations for travelling through Los Angeles, holidaying at Palm Springs and the multi-use cream he swears by

COURTNEY THOMPSON
Chris Dylan

In the spirit of reconciliation, InStyle Australia acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.

Read the issue
Weddings 2024 cover

Follow us

instagrampinterestfacebookyoutubetwitter

TRUE NORTH MEDIA

InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..