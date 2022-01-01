InStyle Magazine
Read the issue
magnify
Lifestyle

The New Wave Of Food As Art

If you’ve noticed increasingly decadent and elaborate food installations popping up on your feed or FYP — you’re not alone.

Reema Hindi
Tomatoes and Food

In the spirit of reconciliation, InStyle Australia acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.

Read the issue
Haley Lu Richardson

Follow us

instagrampinterestfacebookyoutubetwitter

TRUE NORTH MEDIA

InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..