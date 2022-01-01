Lifestyle
Recommended By: Rebekka Bay
The creative director of Finnish design house Marimekko shares her insider's guide to Copenhagen as well as her favourite memory from fashion week.
The creative director of Finnish design house Marimekko shares her insider's guide to Copenhagen as well as her favourite memory from fashion week.
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..