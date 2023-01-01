Pure Imagination

"This issue celebrates the things that people secretly love that aren’t considered cool, at least anymore by a certain type of person, but that are actually very nice – things like girlie pop music, collectable toys, pineapple on pizza."
Kaitlyn Dever is one of the most talented actors of her generation, a consummate professional when it comes to playing pretend. Courtney Thompson speaks to the star about portraying wellness fraudster Belle Gibson, personal grief and the unexpected virtues of ' Love Island Australia'
The icons and classics will always have their place, but the time is ripe for pieces that signal personal style over status, writes Noni Reginato
Paris Hilton was the hotel heiress branded famous for doing nothing. But, as Kathryn Madden writes, staying relevant for two decades and building a glittering pink empire that’s surpassed $6 billion in revenue? That's hot.
Faerie sex. Cowboy flings. Love on the ice rink. Romance novels have been reinvigorated and, more than just a frivolous pleasure, the genre is propping up book markets globally. We joined a romance-only book club to talk sentimentality, smut and shadow daddies.