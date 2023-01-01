Pure Imagination

Kaitlyn Dever does an uncanny Australian accent. Notoriously tricky to nail, especially for Americans, Dever’s is so believable that you’d think she grew up on the outskirts of Launceston. How? I ask her, as we sit in a sun-drenched studio, Dever dressed in a chic black-and-white Miu Miu set, shoes off, legs tucked underneath her. “Can I say Love Island Australia?” the 28-year-old asks with a laugh. It was a bit of that, plus a dialect coach, and she probably picked up on a few quirks from locals during her time in Melbourne in 2023. “Shout out to Napier Quarter – I was obsessed with that place,” she enthuses. “They have really great wine and I would go run my lines there. I also loved going to Sense of Self bathhouse.”

Dever’s flawless accent was necessary for her starring role in new Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar. In it, she plays the notorious Australian fraudster Belle Gibson, who built a wellness empire on a very tall lie. Gibson amassed hundreds of thousands of followers, launched an app and wrote a book all rooted in her false claim that she successfully treated terminal brain cancer through diet and alternative therapies. The show – “a true-ish story based on a lie” – sits neatly at the intersection of the wellness industry, social media and the cultural figure of the girlboss that all came to the forefront in the early 2010s.

The project and its subject matter was deeply personal for Dever. “Not to get too dark about things,” she starts, “but my mum passed away last year from stage four breast cancer.” When she received the script, Dever was elbow deep in researching the world of holistic health and wellness for her mum. “I was literally in the thick of reading all kinds of books and looking at all kinds of things – down to the properties of broccoli sprouts that are anti-cancer.” So when she read Apple Cider Vinegar, it felt surreal to say the least. “I was like, ‘Whoa, we’re talking about cancer care and, like, coffee enemas. I know so much about this.’” Her mum encouraged her to do the project.