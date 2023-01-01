Paris Hilton is driving a holographic BMW i8 Roadster. She’s wearing a Barbiecore catsuit monogrammed like a designer handbag with her catchphrase Sliving. That’s slay and living (your best life), for the uninitiated. Her miniature pig Princess Pigelette and Bengal cat Cutesie are in tow, and a reggae remix of “Stars Are Blind” is blasting on the CD sound system. Any moment now, expect Lindsay Lohan to appear in a Juicy Couture tracksuit, trucker hat and Ugg boots, and the pair will go for sushi and spray tans in West Hollywood before stumbling out of Les Deux to the flash and click of hungry paparazzi.

It all looks and sounds a lot like 2005, although it’s technically not even 2025. We’re in Slivingland, an alternate universe created by Hilton with metaverse gaming platform Roblox. Here, fans can party with Hilton in the club, watch her DJ in immersive real-virtual concerts, shop for digital wearables (pink headphones; the aforementioned catsuit) and even earn reward points to redeem at real-life Hilton hotels. “I look around my life [and] it’s like a cartoon. I’ve created this fantasy world cartoon,” said the star in her 2020 documentary This is Paris, perhaps foreshadowing the launch of this sparkly virtual universe.

Slivingland somehow captures the enigma that is Paris Hilton: a ditzy and frivolous public persona; a brand built on spectacle and fantasy; a pioneer of modern celebrity and everything that’s wrong with it; a self-marketing genius, a self-described tech geek and a shrewd entrepreneur. According to a report co-authored by 11:11 Media and metaverse research think tank Geeiq, Slivingland was visited by more than 3.2 million users in its first six months and achieved exposure equivalent to a traditional ad campaign worth $95 million. To be clear, 11:11 Media is Hilton’s company (named after her favourite time of day), which she launched in 2021 sans external investors. It encompasses television, audio, licensing and digital verticals, and in 2024 it made approximately $80 million in revenue, with a 50 per cent profit margin. Co-founder and president Bruce Gersh told Axios, “Paris is our Mickey Mouse, and we’re hopefully the next Disney.”

But how did a party-girl heiress, the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, come to rival Mickey Mouse in the icon stakes? She was the dumb blonde notorious for a leaked sex tape, a 22-day stint in jail and a highly quotable riches-to-rags reality show (“What’s Walmart? Do they, like, sell wall stuff?” Hilton quipped on The Simple Life in 2003). She danced on tables in ra-ra skirts, was splashed across the tabloids under headlines like ‘Bimbo Summit’ and became a punchline on all the late-night talk shows. Except 20 years later she’s omnipresent once again, and this time around she’s sitting – no standing – atop a megabrand that’s surpassed $6 billion in revenue. Was the joke actually on us?

To understand Hilton’s longevity is to understand her fans – an army of loyal followers known as the Little Hiltons. The relationship is built on mutual adoration: they love her, she loves them; they DM her, she DMs

them; they buy her products, she spends hours at launch events meeting every single one. She’s even admitted to having fans sleep over at her house. “It’s nice to have people around me who love me for being me and have no bad intentions,” Hilton told New! magazine in early 2020. “It’s just all about true love.”

Onn, a 34-year-old superfan from Bangkok, Thailand, has looked up to Paris since she was 15. She’s immaculately groomed, wearing a pearl headband atop her long, straight blonde hair – dyed to mimic Hilton’s – with blue contact lenses and fluttery false lashes. “What I admire most about Paris is that she has such a big and pure heart,” she says. “I’ve seen lots of celebrities who don’t really treat their fans right, but Paris treats her fans like a family. I got to meet her at a launch for her Ruby Rush fragrance in 2023, held at Eveandboy, which is kind of like Thailand’s Priceline. I went up on the stage and asked to get my phone case signed. I told her that I have a cat named Paris, and she was like, ‘I know, I’ve seen your Instagram Story.’ And then the security guards were like, ‘Paris, time’s up, we need to go,’ but she stayed and had a photo with every fan. And later she reposted my Instagram Reel and followed me. It was a dream come true.”