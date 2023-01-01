The New Romantics

InStyle: Have you always been avid readers?

Frya: After I came off the birth control pill last year, I suddenly felt this big pull to read romance. My first book was A Court of Thorns and Roses [by Sarah J. Maas], and I read it in a week.

Mads: I actually used to hate reading. I didn’t pick up a book until I was 20 and I only picked it up because I was getting sober from alcohol and needed to put my energy into something else. Similar to Frya, I picked up a book, read it in a day, and was completely hooked.

InStyle: And why romance?

Scarlett: Because it’s written by women! Well, usually. They say fictional men are great because they’re written by women. It’s the female gaze and it’s what women actually want in romance; this is what men should actually be like in real life, and this is how they should treat you. It’s fulfilling. Not to go all Real Housewives but, in the words of Vicki Gunvalson, it fills up your love tank.

Frya: It’s the fantasising part as well. I’m married and I’ll never get to experience the dating phase again, and I don’t want to. But through books you can still get that exciting feeling of a new love.

Mads: You can also discover what you do and don’t like [in a partner]. Personally, that helped me a lot in the dating world.

InStyle: Are there any particular romance novel tropes you love and hate?

Frya: I like enemies-to-lovers.

Scarlett: I don’t like instant love, when they fall in love within 20 pages. I’m more about the slow burn – not too slow; I like them to kiss by the halfway mark.

Frya: That’s quite slow.

Mads: No, you need that. If they kiss within 30 per cent I’m like, absolutely not. You need there to be that building of tension.

Natasha: Agreed. It’s 10 times better with the tension and sexual energy.

InStyle: How much spice do you like?

Scarlett: I like it filthy.

Frya: But it needs to fit into and add to the story. I don’t like reading smut for the sake of it; I need to be invested.

Mads: There’s this author, Sylvia Day, who writes fantastic erotica books, like the Crossfire series. I recommend it if someone wants a smutty book but with amazing characters and a developed plot.

Scarlett: It’s not just about spice and romance though. Female friendship is another important element in these books. We were discussing this in book club recently because we read a novel where the main character had no friends. She had no life outside the male, no identity outside of him. It irked us.

Frya: Yeah, where are your friends, girl? Also, I think most of us don’t like bully romance, right?

InStyle: Bully romance?

Mads: There’s a category within dark romance called bully romance where a character bullies and belittles their love interest. People have really divided opinions on it. We read Zodiac Academy in our book club; it’s brutal.

Scarlett: It was a risk picking a slightly darker book, and while some people loved it, it made some people angry. But that’s what I like about reading; it’s subjective. If we all had the same opinions, it would be so incredibly boring.

InStyle: So dark romance and romantasy are huge right now. Any other sub-genres you’re into?

Scarlett: I love gay romance – my favourite is Us by Elle Kennedy, plus anything by Eden Finley. Queer love was ignored and shamed for so long and their stories matter. But on top of that, these books are emotional, funny, heartfelt and sexy as hell. And I’d say last year was the year of the small-town romance; it was one of our bestselling

categories. I don’t know if it was the Yellowstone effect, but it was all about cowboys.

Mads: Elsie Silver...

Scarlett: Yeah, I give that woman so much credit. She wrote the small-town cowboy romance series Chestnut Springs – it blew up and inspired so many others.

Mads: She was indie-published, too...

Scarlett: Which we love. Romance is really big in independent publishing. Colleen Hoover was originally indie-

published. Kennedy Ryan is a Black romance author who was self-published; her book was recommended by Oprah and she has a novel that’s becoming a film. And Elle Kennedy was originally indie-published – she wrote The Deal, which is probably the biggest sports romance of all. It’s becoming a TV series.