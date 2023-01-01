Funny People

JORDAN BARR @jbarr_666

Modelling versus live comedy – which is harder?

Comedy. I watched so much Next Top Model growing up I feel like I was born for it. I had the time of my life doing these photos that I forgot I should be promoting my comedy show, not just posing like I’m the new face of Versace. I was so serious. Does anyone want to sign me? @fordmodels, @elitemodelmanagement, @bondsbabysearch?

Is it cool to try hard, or does that make you a try-hard?

It’s cool to try hard. But don’t try too hard. It’s a fine balance that should keep you up at night wondering if everyone is mad at you.

What were you like in high school?

Hot, popular and sporty.

Most regrettable fashion moment?

My early 20s were spent deeply committed to working against the cowlicks in my hair rather than working with them. I regret that.

In my high-school yearbook, I would have been ‘most likely to’...

Be charged with aiding and abetting.

In life, do you set trends or follow them?

I follow them. I’m a fashion coward. Depop did a little ‘Depop Wrapped!’ at the end of 2023 and had the audacity to create a little slide saying, “This year you loved... basic tees.”

I wish I could wear more...

Miniskirts. I wear them a lot, but I wish I could wear more. Cake’s song “Short Skirt/Long Jacket” was deeply influential to me.

I wish I could wear less...

Bras. My tits are too big to go braless. They’re not huge, but if I try to go braless, I change. I’m immediately that woman in Beauty and the Beast screaming, “I need! Six eggs!”

Describe this look in three words...

Air sign bitch. Ich bin Nosferatu. A gay bat. Fetch the paddle.

Fashion trend you’d never wear...

Peplum tops! What are you scared of? My womanhood? My joy? My soft lower tummy? Cowards. If you wear peplum tops, that’s fine; I understand you’re fighting inner battles. I have no issue with the wearer; I hate how they were introduced to the culture and to trends.

Can fashion be funny?

You’d never guess by the way I dress but I care deeply about fashion. I still think it’s funny, though. It’s funny how we find little ways to dress and style ourselves as ways of showing people who we are. Cutting out the middleman with a tattoo, a haircut or an oversized jacket is a real gift to those of us in the small-talk community.

What do you wear when nobody’s watching? When no one’s watching I wear oil-stained tops and novelty socks. I have so many novelty socks gifted to me by family members that will never see the light of day. I don’t know what part of my personality screams, “She’d love a novelty sock,” but it must be loud.

Hardest thing about being funny?

Reading the room.

Who makes you laugh without trying?

Mary Cosby from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Do jokes ever write themselves?

The jokes write themselves on topics like women’s safety, health and reproductive rights. Doesn’t sound funny but I guess it’s cathartic to laugh at all the misinformation and how glaringly obvious the shitheads are sometimes.

Jordan Barr’s new show Dog Why is touring Australia, from March 27 in Melbourne.