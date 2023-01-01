The May 2024 Issue
May 2024
EDITOR’S LETTER
"Sinking into a good book is a genuine delight. To be honest, even sinking into a not-that-good book makes me happy because it is less about the story on the page and more about the luxuriousness of reclaiming my time."

Ellie Cole's new era

For 16 years, Ellie Cole's life was dictated by the pool. Now, she's taking the reins and already unstoppable. By Courtney Thompson

For the love of books

These high-brow texts have become the status symbol for those aspiring to be seen as not just hot, but clever. By Maeve Galea

Go it alone

Solo travel was once associated with backpacking, ‘finding yourself’ or being single (and therefore sad and alone). Not anymore

Fluid form

For power or joy, sensuality or comfort, the best way to get dressed is without boundaries

