43 women in 167 days

Violence against women can be painful to talk and hear about, but victim-survivors and their families don’t get to switch off from that pain. In fact, they’re often the ones working tirelessly to fight this epidemic, organising rallies like Sarah Williams of What Were You Wearing? Australia, or voluntarily documenting women’s deaths like Sherele Moody of Australian Femicide Watch. (An official, funded national counting mechanism does not exist. Australian Femicide Watch documents every unlawful death of Australian women, and of the 43 women killed this year, 42 were allegedly by men, and one was overseas. Counting Dead Women Australia, run by the researchers at Destroy The Joint, uses different parameters and has registered 35 deaths due to violence against women in 2024.)

If this stream of stats and stories sounds a bit like Groundhog Day, it’s probably because it is. Over the last 50 years, government-funded reports and action plans have set out to eradicate gendered violence, while in the last decade in particular, awareness campaigns have sought to shift social norms and stop the behaviour before it starts. And yet the numbers continue to rise, with nearly two Australian women killed every week in 2024, up from the one-per-week average of recent years. Does the issue slide down the agenda because we’re fighting an unsolvable fight?

This is a stance (or cop-out) that Jess Hill, leading gendered violence reporter and coercive control educator, refutes. “We are a nation famed worldwide for our effective responses to other public health issues – from thwarting the tobacco industry to reducing road deaths and preventing HIV,” Hill wrote in a paper with Professor Michael Salter (read it in full here). “These monumental achievements did not come easy; they required courage and innovation. A decade ago, framing violence against women as primarily a problem of gender inequality was also innovative. Much good work has been done in this area, and should continue, but it’s our opinion that our central prevention strategy has become too ideological, exclusive, and sometimes contrary to evidence. If we are to even <reduce> the rates of violence against women and children in a single generation – let alone end gendered violence altogether – we need to fundamentally rethink our approach to primary prevention.”