43 women in 167 days

More lives tragically lost, so why is NOBODY talking about it?
ART WORK by GRACE TAME
WORDS by KATHRYN MADDEN
31 women in 114 days. These were the words that reverberated around the nation a few months ago following a string of violent attacks on women. One woman killed every four days. Fourteen in April alone. The phrases dominated headlines and monopolised conversations, the gravity of the statistics and the human stories behind them too gut-wrenching not to talk, or think, about. Anger, heartbreak and disbelief hung in the air, a shared sense of helplessness but also an urge to stand up and do something. We mobilised and we marched. We raised placards and pushed our government to take decisive action on the epidemic of gendered violence. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared it a national crisis and pledged nearly $1 billion in practical measures to stop the scourge.
And then, silence.
Seven weeks since those national rallies, the tally of Australian women killed unlawfully in 2024 stands at 43 according to Australian Femicide Watch. Twelve more lives tragically lost; four women killed in 48 hours over the first weekend in June. There was Lois Witt, a 77-year-old shot by her nephew in Queensland; 61-year-old Evette Verney in Western Australia, whose son has been charged with her murder; Wanda Dorothy Uhle, a 78-year-old from the ACT who was allegedly murdered by her husband; and an unnamed 36-year-old mum-of-three in Darwin, also allegedly killed by her partner. These women went quietly, their wrongful deaths buried deep in newspapers and feeds.
Australia’s response to gendered violence and abuse tends to come in waves: big, thrashing and all-consuming. A rush of action and an outpouring of emotion that feels painfully familiar following every high-profile case, or spate of cases. We felt it in 2020, when Hannah Clarke and her three children were brutally killed by her former partner. We felt it in 2014, when Rosie Batty’s son was murdered by his father at cricket practice, after she’d suffered years of abuse at his hands. We felt it in 2021 when Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins, survivors of sexual abuse and assault, bravely shared their stories and inspired others to do the same. And we felt it in April 2024, following the Bondi stabbings and a number of intimate partner murders.
Sustained outrage is exhausting, nor is it realistic to suggest we should march in the streets every week. But what if our response resembled less a crashing wave and more a river rapid, constantly rippling and rolling? Always on the agenda, like the weather and sport.
Violence against women can be painful to talk and hear about, but victim-survivors and their families don’t get to switch off from that pain. In fact, they’re often the ones working tirelessly to fight this epidemic, organising rallies like Sarah Williams of What Were You Wearing? Australia, or voluntarily documenting women’s deaths like Sherele Moody of Australian Femicide Watch. (An official, funded national counting mechanism does not exist. Australian Femicide Watch documents every unlawful death of Australian women, and of the 43 women killed this year, 42 were allegedly by men, and one was overseas. Counting Dead Women Australia, run by the researchers at Destroy The Joint, uses different parameters and has registered 35 deaths due to violence against women in 2024.)
If this stream of stats and stories sounds a bit like Groundhog Day, it’s probably because it is. Over the last 50 years, government-funded reports and action plans have set out to eradicate gendered violence, while in the last decade in particular, awareness campaigns have sought to shift social norms and stop the behaviour before it starts. And yet the numbers continue to rise, with nearly two Australian women killed every week in 2024, up from the one-per-week average of recent years. Does the issue slide down the agenda because we’re fighting an unsolvable fight?
This is a stance (or cop-out) that Jess Hill, leading gendered violence reporter and coercive control educator, refutes. “We are a nation famed worldwide for our effective responses to other public health issues – from thwarting the tobacco industry to reducing road deaths and preventing HIV,” Hill wrote in a paper with Professor Michael Salter (read it in full here). “These monumental achievements did not come easy; they required courage and innovation. A decade ago, framing violence against women as primarily a problem of gender inequality was also innovative. Much good work has been done in this area, and should continue, but it’s our opinion that our central prevention strategy has become too ideological, exclusive, and sometimes contrary to evidence. If we are to even <reduce> the rates of violence against women and children in a single generation – let alone end gendered violence altogether – we need to fundamentally rethink our approach to primary prevention.”
Right now, we need more than slow societal change. We need accountability and (properly funded) action from our leaders, and consistent concern from the public. We can’t wait for the ‘perfect’ victim or the next, more shocking death to recapture our attention.
An earlier version of this story was almost published back in April, but we decided to wait a few months to observe the crisis unfold. The final paragraph, written while the nation mourned and marched, seems foretelling.
So what happens next? Once the storm calms and the furore dies down, does attention shift and wane? Do we shelve our feelings, and put this in the too-hard basket? Do we return to our lives, oblivious – if lucky – to the horrifying realities? Until numbers rise again.
If you or anyone you know has experienced gendered violence and needs support, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732). You can also contact Lifeline (13 11 14).
