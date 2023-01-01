Go it alone

Travelling alone means being totally selfish; a rarely afforded privilege in adulthood, and an untapped pleasure. It means ordering room service and watching King of the Hill in a fluffy bathrobe, even though Ray’s Brooklyn is right outside. It means never feeling guilty for skipping a tourist hotspot, or spending an entire day hunting vintage Céline in Le Marais. You can hike at your own pace through Italy’s Dolomites, or just marvel at them from the comfort of your hammock at Brixen’s luxe, boutique wellness hotel Forestis (pictured).

There’s a kind of empowerment that comes from being a party of one which you simply cannot access when travelling in a group, or even a pair. You summon up the courage to barter in a market, then people watch alone at a bar, by which time you might easily strike up a conversation with your neighbours. Before you know it, you’re dancing to Robyn in a Berlin nightclub. That’s the thing about solo travel – even the most prepared jet-setters never know where they’ll end up. Consider this the essential edit of places to stay when what you really need alongside a holiday is some you time.