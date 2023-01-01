Ellie Cole's new era

A few weeks earlier, Cole had held Felix close in the moments before being picked up to leave for South Africa. “It was hard to leave him,” she admits. “I had him on my chest and he was so little, and I was just giving him a last cuddle because I was like, he'll never be this small again. That made me really upset.” Cole and her partner, Silvia Scognamiglio, welcomed Felix in early February and so while it was hard enough dealing with the harsh conditions of the jungle, Cole was fighting a more emotional battle than most. For her, the most challenging part of the experience wasn’t the snakes or the rats or even the mind-numbing boredom that inevitably came as a result of being awake for 18 hours a day. It was that she didn’t know how Silvia was doing with Felix. “She was effectively a single mum at the time,” Cole tells me. “And I didn't know if she was struggling or if she was doing really well.” Receiving a letter that confirmed all was going smoothly at home gave Cole some temporary comfort. “Then we got the videos and then that's when I started to unravel a bit. I was like, I've gotta go home.”

When I ask what was harder — the jungle or life with a newborn — she doesn’t hesitate with her answer. “Oh, the jungle,” Cole confirms. “I've got a unicorn baby. He sleeps most of the day, he doesn't really cry too much, doesn't make too much noise. I was in the jungle with one of the loudest people I've ever met in Khanh Ong, he screams more than my baby does.

Cole’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity… is a perfect demonstration of her approach to life post-swimming. As an athlete, Cole rose to become Australia’s most decorated Paralympian, winning 17 Paralympic medals, four Commonwealth medals, three world titles and nine Pan Pacific gold medals. She was the flag bearer for Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony. In 2022, she was awarded Most Outstanding Woman in Sport at the Australian Women in Sport Awards. Now, she’s building a life of her own with a successful career outside the pool and her young family alongside.

It’s common for professional athletes to struggle with the transition post-retirement. Without the structure or purpose that comes from a life of training and competition, they become unmoored and are plunged into an existential spiral many don’t emerge from easily. But Cole was readying herself for retirement long before it was a reality. “I was kind of preparing myself mentally that I would struggle,” she explains. “I took a lot of lessons away from other athletes who have retired about making sure that you're still staying connected to your sport, making sure that you still have structure in your day. And like, my transition into retiring from sport wasn't overnight. It was something that I had been planning for years and years; I'd set up some really great work, some amazing goals I wanted to achieve outside of sport. And so when I did eventually retire, I hit the ground running a bit (even though I can't run).”