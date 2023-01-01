Fluid form

For power or joy, sensuality or comfort, the best way to get dressed is without boundaries
PHOTOGRAPHY by BEC PARSONS ◆ STYLING by RACHEL WAYMAN
TOP: MAX MARA coat, $5975, ZEGNA top, $2695, and scarf, $935, VANRAE necklace, $330; TOP LEFT: DIOR jacket, pants, and shoes, all POA, and ring, $850; TOP RIGHT: SPORTMAX jacket, $3535, and skirt, $2805, CHRISTOPHER ESBER shoes, $1050; BOTTOM LEFT: HERMÈS jacket, $9780, top, $6035, pants, $6035, and shoes, $1415, VANRAE anklet, $209; BOTTOM MIDDLE: P. JOHNSON blazer, $1200, LA COLLECTION top, $438, ROGER VIVIER earrings, $2880; BOTTOM RIGHT: SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO jacket, $4075, and top, POA, DIOR dress, POA, PRADA belt, $865
TOP: MAX MARA coat, $5975, ZEGNA top, $2695, and scarf, $935, VANRAE necklace, $330; TOP LEFT: DIOR jacket, pants, and shoes, all POA, and ring, $850; TOP RIGHT: SPORTMAX jacket, $3535, and skirt, $2805, CHRISTOPHER ESBER shoes, $1050; BOTTOM LEFT: HERMÈS jacket, $9780, top, $6035, pants, $6035, and shoes, $1415, VANRAE anklet, $209; BOTTOM MIDDLE: P. JOHNSON blazer, $1200, LA COLLECTION top, $438, ROGER VIVIER earrings, $2880; BOTTOM RIGHT: SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO jacket, $4075, and top, POA, DIOR dress, POA, PRADA belt, $865
TOP LEFT: BOTTEGA VENETA gilet, $1990, vest, POA, pants, $1990, and shoes, $5330; TOP RIGHT: WHO AM U top, $680, ZEGNA pants, $3195; BOTTOM: DIOR top, $3500, briefs, POA, and shoes, $3390
TOP LEFT: BOTTEGA VENETA gilet, $1990, vest, POA, pants, $1990, and shoes, $5330; TOP RIGHT: WHO AM U top, $680, ZEGNA pants, $3195; BOTTOM: DIOR top, $3500, briefs, POA, and shoes, $3390
TOP LEFT: BURBERRY top, $2950; TOP RIGHT: GUCCI jacket, $4265, waistcoat, $1710, and pants, $1850, DINOSAUR DESIGNS rings (from top), $150 and $300; ; BOTTOM LEFT: LA COLLECTION coat, $2783, EMPORIO ARMANI blazer, $1250, CLAUDIE PIERLOT vest, $410, EMPORIO ARMANI pants, $700, VANRAE necklace, $235; BOTTOM RIGHT: BALENCIAGA jacket, $4750, top, $995, pants, $2100, skirt, $2100, and shoes, $1800 HAIR Michael Brennan MAKEUP Linda Jefferyes MODELS Vanessa Axente/ Priscillas Model Management, Jayla/Chadwick Models
TOP LEFT: BURBERRY top, $2950; TOP RIGHT: GUCCI jacket, $4265, waistcoat, $1710, and pants, $1850, DINOSAUR DESIGNS rings (from top), $150 and $300; ; BOTTOM LEFT: LA COLLECTION coat, $2783, EMPORIO ARMANI blazer, $1250, CLAUDIE PIERLOT vest, $410, EMPORIO ARMANI pants, $700, VANRAE necklace, $235; BOTTOM RIGHT: BALENCIAGA jacket, $4750, top, $995, pants, $2100, skirt, $2100, and shoes, $1800
HAIR Michael Brennan MAKEUP Linda Jefferyes MODELS Vanessa Axente/ Priscillas Model Management, Jayla/Chadwick Models
For 16 years, Ellie Cole's life was dictated by the pool. Now, she's taking the reins and already unstoppable. By Courtney Thompson
These high-brow texts have become the status symbol for those aspiring to be seen as not just hot, but clever. By Maeve Galea
Solo travel was once associated with backpacking, ‘finding yourself’ or being single (and therefore sad and alone). Not anymore