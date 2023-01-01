"The first wedding invitation you get that’s not for a cousin or a family friend is such a thrill. The romance of it all!"
Uptight, overdone, heavily staged wedding portraits are out. Let your big day be a celebration of love in all its messy, allconsuming glory (with any luck, the rest of your life together will be just as beautifully chaotic). The happily ever after is in the between moments.
No wedding party is complete without a fun, delicious cake (whether custom or Costco) and rings made for showing off.
Today’s brides know that perfect is the enemy of good. Celebrate your big day in a way that’s uniquely you and unashamedly now.