Editor's letter

The first wedding invitation you get that’s not for a cousin or a family friend is such a thrill. The romance of it all! For them, and maybe also for you (after all, who knows who you might be sitting next to now that you’re no longer on the kids table?).

It doesn’t take long for the novelty to wear off though. Suddenly the year gets an additional season you need to grapple with (and dress for) — autumn, winter, spring, summer, weddings. More Saturdays than you want to calculate belong to other people’s love stories, a cascade of letterpressed dates that demand another dress, another gift, another weekend away, another spray tan. I refuse to even mention the hens and bucks and showers and engagement parties that come as part of this era. The air that once felt electric now takes on a familiar scent of bridal bouquets and post-dinner sparklers, and if you’re part of the bridal party (or even if you’re not) the costs stack up faster than the hours spent making yet another sweetly personalised hens slideshow.

At a certain point in the journey of life’s weddings, destination nuptials might start to overtake surf club or country winery ones, and I hope Capri or Mykonos are on your bucket list because if you have friends of marriageable age who have any kind of distant Italian heritage or once had the night of their life at Nammos, you will very likely be going there. There are certain places you will go to more than once in the name of making someone else’s dream come true. In the case of Queenstown for your straight friends and NYC for your gay ones, maybe more than once a year.