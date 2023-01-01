The November 2024 Issue
Nov 2024

Sweet somethings

No wedding party is complete without a fun, delicious cake (whether custom or Costco) and rings made for showing off.

PHOTOGRAPHY by ALEX WALL

STYLING by ANNALIESE DOIG

TOP CHANEL ring, $26,900, and earrings, $22,500. TOP LEFT He wears: CARTIER ring, $4400.She wears: CARTIER ring (top), $39,600, ring, $11,200, and bracelet, $3150.. TOP RIGHT PIAGET ring (on hand), $22,300, bracelet, $11,700, and ring (on table), $9850. BOTTOM LEFT TIFFANY & CO. bracelet, $86,500, ring (middle finger), $11,000, and ring, $132,000. BOTTOM RIGHT PANDORA ring, $6900. BOTTOM Clockwise from left: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS ring, $22,900, ring, $17,800, and ring (on fork), $12,300. CAKES FROM BLACK VELVET CAKES AND SYDNEY SMASH CAKES.

Read more from this issue

Say love

Uptight, overdone, heavily staged wedding portraits are out. Let your big day be a celebration of love in all its messy, allconsuming glory (with any luck, the rest of your life together will be just as beautifully chaotic). The happily ever after is in the between moments.

READ MORE

All yours

Today’s brides know that perfect is the enemy of good. Celebrate your big day in a way that’s uniquely you and unashamedly now.

READ MORE
Editor-in-Chief
JUSTINE CULLEN
Managing Editor
ELLE GLASS
Executive Editor
LAURA AGNEW
Head of Design
SARAH DALY
Fashion Director
RACHEL WAYMAN
Commercial Director
NICOLE CORFE
Associate Editor
KATHRYN MADDEN
Digital Editor
COURTNEY THOMPSON
Market Editor
ANNIE DOIG
Content Writer
MAEVE GALEA
Content Writer
NONI REGINATO
National Partnerships Manager
ANNIKA ROSE
National Sales Manager
ANALISE GATTELARO
Client Services Manager
GRACE HANNAH
Junior Advertising & Sales Executive
JULIE WILLIAMS
Editorial & Advertising Coordinator
ISABELLE WEBSTER
Publisher and
CEO
SIMON BOOKALLIL
COO
DAVID ASTWOOD
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
INSTYLE AUSTRALIA IS PART OF TRUE NORTH MEDIA. © COPYRIGHT 2023 TRUE NORTH MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. EVERY PRODUCT IS INDEPENDENTLY SELECTED BY OUR EDITORS. THINGS YOU BUY THROUGH OUR LINKS MAY EARN US A COMMISSION.