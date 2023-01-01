Sweet somethings

No wedding party is complete without a fun, delicious cake (whether custom or Costco) and rings made for showing off.
PHOTOGRAPHY by ALEX WALL
STYLING by ANNALIESE DOIG
TOP CHANEL ring, $26,900, and earrings, $22,500. TOP LEFT He wears: CARTIER ring, $4400.She wears: CARTIER ring (top), $39,600, ring, $11,200, and bracelet, $3150.. TOP RIGHT PIAGET ring (on hand), $22,300, bracelet, $11,700, and ring (on table), $9850. BOTTOM LEFT TIFFANY & CO. bracelet, $86,500, ring (middle finger), $11,000, and ring, $132,000. BOTTOM RIGHT PANDORA ring, $6900. BOTTOM Clockwise from left: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS ring, $22,900, ring, $17,800, and ring (on fork), $12,300. CAKES FROM BLACK VELVET CAKES AND SYDNEY SMASH CAKES.
Uptight, overdone, heavily staged wedding portraits are out. Let your big day be a celebration of love in all its messy, allconsuming glory (with any luck, the rest of your life together will be just as beautifully chaotic). The happily ever after is in the between moments.
Today’s brides know that perfect is the enemy of good. Celebrate your big day in a way that’s uniquely you and unashamedly now.