Today’s brides know that perfect is the enemy of good. Celebrate your big day in a way that’s uniquely you and unashamedly now.
A rising trend among twenty-something couples is throwing away the traditional concept of a wedding altogether. In NYC, Amy Shack Egan’s anti-wedding planner business Modern Rebel puts on ‘love parties’ where the focus is on the couple’s relationship, and not ticking off tradition. Whether it’s walking down the aisle in astronaut suits or giving tattoos in lieu of bomboniere, each is a totally customised, wildly fun party to mark the occasion of marriage (instead of being overhyped as the most important day of your life).
Can’t decide on what song should soundtrack your walk down the aisle? The Guardian recently reported on the trend of couples mixing classically arranged pop music into their nuptials. The culprit? It could only be Bridgerton, already known for subverting the likes of Miley, Taylor and Alicia Keys via an orchestral moment. Pinterest searches for ‘dark fantasy wedding’ have surged by 1650 per cent over the past year as well. Yep, devotees of Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing and Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses series are weaving their gothic glamour dreams into their big day. Now if only there was a way you could convince your groom to dress like Rhysand, too...
Louis Vuitton, Bally, Tibi and Tory Burch all agree: bubble skirts are the moment. Alongside the exaggerated silhouette’s return is the movement from gen Z brides to inject a dose of humour into their high-fashion wedding looks. Lily Standefer, a model and footwear design consultant based in Paris, advocated for the trend when she married design studio founder Felix Ward in Texas last year. Her bubble-hem bridal gown, designed in collaboration with Glenn Martens, was mini at the front, trailing at the back, for a self-described ‘Texan Marie Antoinette vibe’. Noughties street-style icon Olivia Palermo just celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary in a succession of Giambattista Valli gowns, each bigger than the last. With that in mind, we predict that it won’t be long before the full meringue wedding dress also stages a comeback.
The new way to make a hen’s party small, chic and memorable is with a custom fragrance. Libertine Parfumerie runs hour-long discovery workshops where the bridal crew can sip on sparkling while they’re guided through an extensive scent library in search of ‘the one’. Plus, the cost of the workshop goes toward a fragrance purchase on the day.
We’re deep into the extraordinary bridalwear trend, where colour, silhouette, embellishment and attitude all subvert what we thought was de rigueur about being a bride. Maggie Marilyn’s Fine Tailoring collection and Acler’s Bridal Edit offer chic ready-to-wear options that feel thoroughly now. There’s also Madison Chamberlain, who creates joyful wedding wear – from heavily decorated veils and bejewelled gloves to custom designs – which are all the very antithesis of that dreaded ‘I can’t wait to take this off’ feeling. Internationally, designers like Jacquemus, Molly Goddard and Sandy Liang have also stepped into the space, offering non-traditional takes on the white dress for those who value individuality above all else. Often delivering on a vintage aesthetic – see: the ’90s-esque column dresses in Jacquemus’ Le Mariage collection or the doll-like, bow-adorned designs from Sandy Liang – they are that bridal shoot from The Parent Trap come to life, in the very best way.
The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik recently asked whether the pandemic killed the necktie, and though some cool fashion girlies, like Cosmopiltan and Seventeen editor-in-chief Willa Bennett, continue to champion the accessory, it’s highly likely you’ll spot many untied collars at the next wedding you attend. But here’s a novel concept: a statement tie is perfect for shy guys who need a talking point at the wedding table. When the weather observations are all dried up and you’ve heard the story of how they met the bride or groom, let the novelty of their necktie do the talking. eBay, Etsy and The RealReal are stacked with ’em.
Why are more newlyweds choosing to call it a night at a reasonable hour? Yes, there’s the uptick in dry, or dry-ish, weddings, but more likely it’s those multi-day wedding events. Sure, guests will groan when the invite lands in their letterbox (or inbox, or Messages app for the ultra low-key among us), but a weekend away does relieve the pressure of needing to squeeze everything into one spectacular night. On the NSW South Coast, Jackson Ranch by Bannisters delivers all the relaxed coastal elegance you’d expect from the hotel brand. But thanks to a number of upscale cabins found on the site’s 37 acres, up to 40 of your guests can stay close (and the happy couple really only has to show up). Smart.
In real life and the land of bridal beauty, there’s been a swing away from heavily made-up faces towards a lighter, glowier beauty look (thanks in part to Hailey Bieber and Alex Cooper). Nailing the you-but-better finish usually means refocusing your efforts on getting the best skin possible, but... in this economy? Instead of monthly facial appointments with all the add-ons, try these little wonders.
FROM LEFT: Glow in a bottle. SYNERGIE SKIN Effica C, $125. Costs the same as one facial. LONVITALITÉ Pro LED Facial Wand, $249. Unfuckuppable retinol. DR. DENNIS GROSS Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Perfectly Dosed Retinol Extra Strength 0.5% 8 Pack, $70. This is no time for sunburn. NATIO Mineral Tinted Moisturiser SPF 50+, $22.95. When all else fails, fake tan. SONTSE Sun Lit Face & Body Tan Mist, $34.95.
Uptight, overdone, heavily staged wedding portraits are out. Let your big day be a celebration of love in all its messy, allconsuming glory (with any luck, the rest of your life together will be just as beautifully chaotic). The happily ever after is in the between moments.
No wedding party is complete without a fun, delicious cake (whether custom or Costco) and rings made for showing off.