It's not a wedding, it's a love party

A rising trend among twenty-something couples is throwing away the traditional concept of a wedding altogether. In NYC, Amy Shack Egan’s anti-wedding planner business Modern Rebel puts on ‘love parties’ where the focus is on the couple’s relationship, and not ticking off tradition. Whether it’s walking down the aisle in astronaut suits or giving tattoos in lieu of bomboniere, each is a totally customised, wildly fun party to mark the occasion of marriage (instead of being overhyped as the most important day of your life).

And the bride wore...pop culture

Can’t decide on what song should soundtrack your walk down the aisle? The Guardian recently reported on the trend of couples mixing classically arranged pop music into their nuptials. The culprit? It could only be Bridgerton, already known for subverting the likes of Miley, Taylor and Alicia Keys via an orchestral moment. Pinterest searches for ‘dark fantasy wedding’ have surged by 1650 per cent over the past year as well. Yep, devotees of Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing and Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses series are weaving their gothic glamour dreams into their big day. Now if only there was a way you could convince your groom to dress like Rhysand, too...